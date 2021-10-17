BR.mississippistatelsu.092620 0453 bf.jpg

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, right, chats with his players during a timeout in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU and football coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways less than 24 hours after the Tigers' picked up their biggest win of the season over Florida.

Nobody was happier after Saturday's 49-42 victory than Orgeron, who flashed a big grin and finished his ESPN interview with "Go Tigers!" as always. 

Some thought the win would allow him to stay on a little longer as head coach, but that didn't play out.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Orgeron and LSU have come to agreement where he will step down from his role as head coach after the 2021 campaign.

As news began to spread, fans and national observers took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the news - many in support of Orgeron.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Orgeron also had his critics who pointed out mistakes and allegations of improper conduct while on the job at LSU.

Email Patrick Magee at PMagee@TheAdvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @Patrick_Magee.

View comments