LSU and football coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways less than 24 hours after the Tigers' picked up their biggest win of the season over Florida.

Nobody was happier after Saturday's 49-42 victory than Orgeron, who flashed a big grin and finished his ESPN interview with "Go Tigers!" as always.

Some thought the win would allow him to stay on a little longer as head coach, but that didn't play out.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Orgeron and LSU have come to agreement where he will step down from his role as head coach after the 2021 campaign.

As news began to spread, fans and national observers took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the news - many in support of Orgeron.

Would love to see Coach O and LSU come to an agreement that allows for him to return to coaching D-Line and serving as a recruiter. https://t.co/2NZ43EYMrt — Joel Lee (@joel14lee) October 17, 2021

If LSU makes it to a bowl game I’m going all in for his last game. Coach O forever https://t.co/mLFGCH9T6k — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 17, 2021

Ed Orgeron as head coach: 58.42% career win percentageEd Orgeron as interim head coach: 75% career win percentageLSU's remaining opponents are suddenly in trouble — Jason Kirk 🛰 2021 ACC champion Pitt (@thejasonkirk) October 17, 2021

Ed Orgeron Orgeron was the architect of the single greatest season of LSU football I've ever seen. He owns that and he gets credit for that. Period. — Billy Gomila (@BillyGomila) October 17, 2021

eh, only difference between this and chizik is auburn let chizik lose every conference game before doing him in.i actually applaud both sides here for not delaying this.and now, what might be the best job in college football is open. https://t.co/F0A89Z7U9J — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 17, 2021

Orgeron also had his critics who pointed out mistakes and allegations of improper conduct while on the job at LSU.

Ed Orgeron has a poor record handling sexual assault and dating violence allegations against his players, which USA TODAY detailed extensively over the last year. Re-upping some of our reporting on that in light of today’s news at LSU: — Kenny Jacoby (@kennyjacoby) October 17, 2021