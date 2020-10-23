All games on Saturday
SOUTH CAROLINA at LSU
6 p.m. • ESPN
Four games involving Top 25 teams are on this week's slate, but fans around here are thinking more about this one after LSU's flop at Missouri and a week off. Can the Tigers rebound with a freshman QB (or two) and defense that was shredded by a struggling Missouri offense?
NO. 17 IOWA STATE at NO. 6 OKLAHOMA STATE
2:30 p.m. • Fox
Iowa State has bounced back from a shocking loss to UL with three wins in a row, including victories over TCU and Oklahoma. But Iowa State must do it on the road against a stingy OSU defense that ranks sixth in the FBS in fewest yards (274.3 ypg) and second in points allowed (9.0).
NO. 9 CINCINNATI at NO. 16 SMU
8 p.m. • ESPN2
This clash of unbeatens is a classic matchup of offense vs. defense. SMU's offense ranks fourth nationally at 563.2 yards a game and is seventh in scoring with 42.6 points. On the other side, Cincinnati ranks 12th in total defense (306.7 ypg) and is sixth in scoring defense (12.3 ppg).
NO. 18 MICHIGAN at NO. 21 MINNESOTA
6:30 p.m. • ABC
At last, the Big Ten is back and the league has a good one with two ranked teams getting together for the renewal of a century-old rivalry. Their 104th overall matchup will be the 97th battle for possession of the Little Brown Jug — the oldest trophy game in college football.
NO. 23 N.C.STATE at NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA
11 a.m. • ESPN
This intrastate rivalry has been around longer than the Michigan-Minnesota series; the teams, whose campuses are 32 miles apart, will meet for the 110th time. This one will have a little something extra as both teams are ranked at the time of their matchup for just the third time.
