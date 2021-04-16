BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The No. 4-ranked LSU women’s golf team a record-setting round with another strong one Thursday, posting a 12-under par 276 to take a five-stroke lead heading into the final day of stroke play in the Southeastern Conference Championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Legacy Course.
The Tigers are at 28 under 548 and hold a five-stroke lead over top-ranked South Carolina. Auburn is third at 557, followed by Ole Miss at 559.
“Very proud of the ladies these past two days,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “To come out and break the SEC and LSU single-round record is very impressive, but I am more impressed with how they backed that up today with the second-lowest round in LSU history. Our round today showed how consistent and deep we can be. It was a fun day and look forward to what we have been doing, focusing on us and trying to improve tomorrow.”
Kendall Griffin and Alden Wallace are tied for second individually at 8 under 136 after shooting 69 and 70, respectively. Ingrid Lindblad also shot 69 and is tied for 12th at 138. Latanna Stone is another stroke back after also shooting a 70 while Carla Tejedo Mullet is at 141. LSU played so well it didn’t have to count Tejedo Mullet’s even-par 72.
After Friday’s round, which will decide the SEC individual champion, the field will be cut to the low eight teams, which will then move into the match play portion of the tournament. Live scoring is available at www.GolfStat.com.