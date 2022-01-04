HOUSTON — Someone had to play quarterback.

LSU defied expectations when it defeated Texas A&M to qualify for a bowl game with a 6-6 record under a lame-duck coach. In the midst of a high-profile coaching search, LSU lost its starting quarterback, Max Johnson, to Texas A&M in the transfer portal.

Without senior quarterback Myles Brennan, who had been out all season with injury and briefly entered the transfer portal, the Tigers were left with freshman Garrett Nussmeier. But Nussmeier had maxed out on the number of games he could play to maintain a redshirt.

The Tigers had 38 scholarship players to choose from, and with the omicron variant of COVID-19 taking bowl games victim, there was doubt from the fanbase that the game would even be played.

But wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, a super-senior who had already made his way through three position groups, emerged as the guy to lead the team.

He started off easy, with two handoffs to freshman running back Corey Kiner.

He finished with a bang, bombing an 81-yard touchdown to Chris Hilton as time expired.

Kirklin ended LSU's 42-20 loss 7 for 11 for 138 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Only two players in LSU history have thrown more touchdown passes in a bowl game than Kirklin’s three against Kansas State: Joe Burrow, who did it three times (against UCF, Oklahoma and Clemson), and Matt Flynn, who had four in the 2008 BCS title game.

Kirklin's three touchdown passes tied four other players: Jordan Jefferson, Rohan Davey (twice), Tommy Hodson and Bert Jones.

Kirklin, a former Class 3A state-championship winning dual-threat out of Lutcher High School, had the résumé. He finished his prep career with more than 7,500 yards passing, 3,000 yards rushing and 147 touchdowns. He came to LSU as a three-star athlete, ranked as the No. 25 prospect in Louisiana.

After playing both special teams and defensive back as a freshman, he saw an increased role both as a wide receiver and member of the secondary during his sophomore season. He moved out of the secondary and focused on special teams and wide receiver as a junior, then became a full-time receiver for his final two senior seasons.

In 2020, Kirklin caught 13 passes for 184 yards, but this year, he had a mere four receptions for 49 yards.

In the Texas Bowl, he added passing yards.

Kirklin completed his first pass to freshman Brian Thomas Jr., just a 2-yard out route on the edge. His second pass was intercepted in the second quarter. He completed two more passes: one to Jack Mashburn for 2 yards, then a 23-yard touchdown to junior Jaray Jenkins on 2nd and 15 to close out the half.

Most of what Kirklin ran were a series of tricky ground plays, like reverse play handoff to Malik Nabers for a 10-yard gain or a counter to running back Josh Williams.

Sometimes, he kept the ball for himself, faking a handoff to Kiner before running up the middle 16 yards for a first down in the third quarter. He was the team's leading rusher with 61 yards.

Kirklin added his second interception, another deep pass, this time returned 32 yards to set up a scoring drive for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter.

He did bounce back some after that, however.

With less than four minutes remaining in the game and the Tigers down 42-7, Kirklin threw one high to Nabers in the back left corner of the end zone to give the Tigers a second score.

He then fired the rocket down the middle Hilton, just for fun as the clock zeroed out.

While the game ultimately was not the fateful, heroic ending some might have hoped for, it was made possible by Kirklin capping his LSU career by stepping into his fourth position group.