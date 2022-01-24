As expected, the LSU men's basketball team took a dip in the national polls released Monday morning.
Then again, it wasn't as bad as it could have been.
Following back-to-back road losses to Alabama and Tennessee this past week, LSU fell six spots to No. 19 in the AP poll and just two spots to 18th in the Ferris Mowers coaches' poll.
It's likely LSU (15-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) was able to remain among the nation's Top 20 because of the Tigers' NET ranking of 10.
It was another volatile week in the rankings as 11 of the 25 teams in the AP poll lost at least one game — including five teams that were ranked below LSU.
Iowa State and Illinois also each lost twice and remained in the AP rankings; Iowa State falling eight spots to No. 23 and Illinois seven to No. 24.
There was a change at the top of the AP poll as Auburn (18-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) is No. 1 for the first time in program history.
Auburn was No. 2 last week despite garnering 11 more first-place votes than Gonzaga, but the two swapped spots this week as the Tigers had 45 firsts to the Zags' 15.
No. 3 Arizona picked up the other vote for the top spot.
However, Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the coaches' poll after picking up 18 of 32 first-place votes with Auburn getting 13 and Arizona one.
LSU is in the AP poll for the eighth week in a row since debuting at No. 25 on Dec. 6.
The SEC again has just four teams in the polls this week.
In addition to Auburn and LSU, Kentucky remained 12th in AP and was down one spot to 13th in the coaches, while Tennessee climbed six spots to 18th in the AP and five spots to 20th in the coaches.
Alabama had the most points among teams that also received votes in the coaches' poll and had the second-most among those receiving votes in the AP poll.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1,504
2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1,475
3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1,381
4. Baylor 17-2 1,335
5. Kansas 16-2 1,281
6. Purdue 16-3 1,119
7. UCLA 13-2 1,116
tie, Houston 17-2 1,116
9. Duke 15-3 1,017
10. Michigan State 15-3 979
11. Wisconsin 15-3 894
12. Kentucky 15-4 822
13. Texas Tech 15-4 766
14. Villanova 14-5 713
15. Southern Cal 16-2 711
16. Ohio State 12-4 584
17. Providence 16-2 542
18. Tennessee 13-5 419
19. LSU 15-4 399
20. Connecticut 13-4 284
21. Xavier 14-4 269
22. Marquette 14-6 177
23. Iowa State 14-5 167
24. Illinois 13-5 155
25. Davidson 16-2 132
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray State 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (Fla.) 4, Florida 3, Boise State 3, Saint Mary's 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.
Ferris Mowers Coaches' Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Gonzaga (18) 15-2 784
2. Auburn (13) 18-1 777
3. Arizona (1) 16-1 724
4. Baylor 17-2 690
5. Kansas 16-2 667
6. Purdue 16-3 589
7. Duke 15-3 567
8. UCLA 13-2 551
9. Houston 17-2 538
10. Michigan State 15-3 501
11. Wisconsin 15-3 466
12. Villanova 14-5 423
13. Kentucky 15-4 400
14. Texas Tech 15-4 396
15. Southern Cal 16-2 333
16. Ohio State 12-4 311
17. Providence 16-2 293
18. LSU 15-4 171
19. Connecticut 13-4 165
20. Tennessee 13-5 154
21. Illinois 13-5 139
22. Colorado State 15-1 126
23. Xavier 14-4 107
24. Iowa State 14-5 99
25. Texas 14-5 73
Others receiving votes: Alabama 53, Marquette 44, BYU 36, Seton Hall 32, Davidson 30, Miami (Fla.) 22, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 18, Florida State 18, Indiana 17, Boise State 14, Texas A&M 12, TCU 10, Wake Forest 9, Iowa 8, Murray State 5, San Francisco 3, Saint Mary's 2, Wyoming 1, UAB 1.