Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford announced that two of his players have been suspended following arrests. The Eagles open the season at LSU on Aug. 31.
Lunsford said to reporters Friday morning they were arrested in separate incidents.
Quarterback Shai Werts was arrested Wednesday in South Carolina during a traffic stop. Lunsford said Werts was arrested for speeding and possession of cocaine.
Werts is the Eagles' expected starter heading into the season. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team in 2018, when he started in all 13 games for Georgia Southern, which went 10-3 with a 23-21 win over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl.
Werts rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns in Georgia Southern's option offense, and he passed for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Defensive end Quan Griffin was arrested in Florida stemming from a domestic dispute.
Griffin played in 13 games in 2018, when he recorded 22 total tackles, three sacks and 3½ tackles for loss. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior also forced three fumbles.
Both are suspended from all football related activities.
