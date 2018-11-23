LSU at Texas A&M
November 24, 2018 — College Station, Texas (Kyle Field) — SEC Network
Friday, November 23
1:45 p.m. — Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport
2:40 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight
3:40 p.m. — Team arrives in College Station
5:10 p.m. — Team arrives at La Torretta Resort in Montgomery, Texas
Saturday, November 24
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Texas A&M campus (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
3:40 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Kyle Field
4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from the Watermark Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:45 p.m. — Team arrives at Kyle Field (LSU locker room located on south side of stadium)
5 p.m. — Gates to Kyle Field open
5 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Kyle Field (located at Southeast Tower)
6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Kyle Field (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush; Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)
6:24 p.m. — National Anthem
6:35 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. — Texas A&M takes the field
6:36 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss
6:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas A&M on SEC Network