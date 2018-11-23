lsuricefootball2130.111818 bf
Jubilant LSU team members sing the alma mater after LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 42-10.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU at Texas A&M        

November 24, 2018 — College Station, Texas (Kyle Field) — SEC Network       

Friday, November 23

1:45 p.m. — Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport

2:40 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight

3:40 p.m. — Team arrives in College Station    

5:10 p.m. — Team arrives at La Torretta Resort in Montgomery, Texas    

Saturday, November 24

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Texas A&M campus  (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

3:40 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Kyle Field   

4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from the Watermark Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:45 p.m. — Team arrives at Kyle Field (LSU locker room located on south side of stadium)

5 p.m. — Gates to Kyle Field open

5 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Kyle Field (located at Southeast Tower)

6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Kyle Field (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush; Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)

6:24 p.m. — National Anthem

6:35 p.m. — LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. — Texas A&M takes the field

6:36 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss

6:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas A&M on SEC Network

