There was a long hold in the count as LSU coach Kim Mulkey and guards Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry sat and waited for the postgame news conference to start Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mulkey, never at a loss for words, finally couldn’t stand the silence.
“It’s like being in church,” she said. Laughter.
As ever, the timely quote. Especially since a few moments earlier, Mulkey was embracing Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed after LSU’s 83-77 victory in their NCAA tournament first-round battle royale and told her, “I don’t know how we won this game.”
It’s hard for anyone to know the answer to that one. Perhaps Mulkey had a member of her battalion-sized staff slip out and mutter a couple of urgent prayers in back in the Tigers' locker room.
Because as prayers go, it didn’t look like the Tigers had one when they were down 10, 74-64, with 4:54 remaining.
Jackson State, the Southwestern Athletic Conference champion, hadn’t lost since December. Those Tigers had won 21 straight games in conference play and in the SWAC tournament. It didn’t look like they were going to lose in March, either, with the minutes rapidly melting away.
“They were taking it to us,” Mulkey said.
To the 7,890 shocked fans of both Tiger stripes in the PMAC, it looked like an upset of epic proportions would result. A No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 in the women’s tournament, but in one of those statistical oddities, a 14 had never upset a 3 on the women’s side. And Mulkey hadn’t lost an NCAA opener since her first year at Baylor back in 2001.
Given all that, plus who Mulkey is and the legend she possesses, this might have been an upset to rival Saint Peter’s takedown of the Kentucky men’s team Thursday.
It appeared as though history was about to execute a double play and take LSU down with it.
LSU was throwing everything it could at Jackson State. As Reed correctly observed, Mulkey rarely employs a press defense and hardly ever goes to a 2-3 zone. But these were desperate times, a game that at the end of it looked like Reed’s boastful prediction from last Sunday night would come true.
“Kim Mulkey’s got it coming, baby,” a camera caught Reed saying at her team’s NCAA watch party.
Mulkey was asked if she saw the clip. She most definitely did. She responded by crooning the late Jim Croce’s most famous lyric … mostly.
“You don’t tug on Superman’s cape … You don’t spit into the wind … You don’t pull the mask off the ol’ Lone Ranger and you don’t mess around with Kim!”
In 30-plus years of sportswriting, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a coach sing in a news conference. Then, as if returning to the stage for her encore, she added one from Destiny’s Child:
“Say my name, say my name …”
Between the musical interludes, Mulkey had a compliment for Reed, too:
“You won’t be at Jackson State long if they don’t pay you.”
Reed had her team primed for a version of revenge a year after Mulkey’s final Baylor squad stomped JSU 101-52 in the NCAA first round. But it hardly seemed likely with 8:44 left in the third quarter, when LSU extended a 13-point halftime lead to 17, 47-30.
At that moment, Reed drew a calculated technical foul. Sometimes technicals fire up teams, and this was one of those times. With some rugged inside play and some 3-point splashes, J-State immediately chopped 10 points off LSU’s lead and finally took the lead 54-52 on a basket by Daja Woodard with 1:57 left in the third. Jackson State took a 58-57 lead into the fourth. Upset was most definitely in the air.
Destiny’s child looked like it had come to March Madness wrapped up in Jackson State blue.
As so often this season, though, LSU said “In Khayla Pointer we trust.” The Tigers’ All-American point guard started the game 0-6 from the field but started driving and slashing to the basket as LSU hacked into the lead.
Then, one of the shots of her career. With the game tied 77-77, Pointer stood up on the left wing and swished a textbook 3-pointer with 49 seconds left. Alexis Morris, who played Saturday on her still-tender left MCL-sprained knee, made 3 of 4 free throws after that.
Tout fini.
What does such a close win over a seemingly outclassed opponent say about LSU’s chances to advance past Monday’s second-round game with Ohio State? As Mulkey reminded, this was the first NCAA win for fifth-year seniors like Pointer (26 points) and Cherry, who poured in a career-high 24 points. Hell, it’s the LSU women’s first NCAA win since they went to the Sweet 16 in 2014.
Prayers are often needed in March.