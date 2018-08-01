He may be in a new jersey, but he's still the same Derrius Guice.
The second-round pick of the Washington Redskins isn't wasting time making his presence felt off the field at training camp.
A video shared by NBC Sports shows the former LSU standout going out of his way to sign autographs, putting in extra face time with fans who came out to see him.
The video also showed him paying a visit to the team store to meet with the employees there.
Can't see video? Click here.
Derrius Guice is a man of the people 💯#AuthenticFan pic.twitter.com/hujfVXi9da— NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) July 31, 2018
Guice was selected No. 59-overall after, a slide from where he was projected as high as a first-round pick. The Baton Rouge native has been active in his first NFL offseason. In the past month Guice has surprised his mother with a new car, and also joined in with former teammate Leonard Fournett to help pay an LSU student's tuition after she lost her TOPS financial aid.
Derrius Guice needed to wait one more day — and 26 more picks.
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette obviously believes in giving back and so does his former teammate, Derrius Guice.
Derrius Guice has already made one dream a reality by making it to the NFL.