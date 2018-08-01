He may be in a new jersey, but he's still the same Derrius Guice.

The second-round pick of the Washington Redskins isn't wasting time making his presence felt off the field at training camp.

A video shared by NBC Sports shows the former LSU standout going out of his way to sign autographs, putting in extra face time with fans who came out to see him.

The video also showed him paying a visit to the team store to meet with the employees there.

Derrius Guice is a man of the people 💯#AuthenticFan pic.twitter.com/hujfVXi9da — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) July 31, 2018

Guice was selected No. 59-overall after, a slide from where he was projected as high as a first-round pick. The Baton Rouge native has been active in his first NFL offseason. In the past month Guice has surprised his mother with a new car, and also joined in with former teammate Leonard Fournett to help pay an LSU student's tuition after she lost her TOPS financial aid.