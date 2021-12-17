A New Jersey congressman is concerned that the large contract awarded to new LSU football coach Brian Kelly isn’t consistent with tax code, and he sent a letter to university president William Tate IV asking that questions be answered.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat, sent the letter Friday over his concerns that the school gave Kelly a $95 million contract while operating under a tax-exempt status.

In a press release, Pascrell said he sent a similar letter to the president of USC, questioning the size of the contract recently given to Lincoln Riley. While Riley’s contract hasn’t been made public, the Los Angeles Times and other publications have put the figure close to $110 million.

Brian Kelly's LSU contract: Six-figure bonuses, two cars, $1.2 million house loan; see details New football coach Brian Kelly and LSU agreed to a deal that made him the highest paid coach at a public university in the country, according to a term sheet obtained Tuesday night by The Advocate through a public records request.

Pascrell, who holds the position of Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, said he wrote the letter to LSU to request “information about how the university’s lucrative athletics program is furthering the educational purposes for which LSU receives tax exemption.”

“This week on national signing day, thousands of young students agreed to play sports for free for university programs paying literally tens of millions of dollars a year and giving free houses to their coaches,” the congressman said in a statement. “These exorbitant contracts to sports coaches from schools that receive federal tax-exempt status demand answers for the taxpayers that help fund these institutions.”

LSU and USC aren’t the only schools giving their football coaches huge contracts. Nick Saban makes $9.7 million a year at Alabama and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was given a contract extension in November that will pay him $95 million over 10 years.

Mark Finebaum, who is communications director for Pascrell, said that LSU and USC were singled out because “it was a question of timeliness.”

“It’s not unique to LSU or football or Div. 1,” Finebaum said. “It just so happens that these stories broke in the last couple of weeks. As a committee, we’re focused a lot on tax reform issues.”

Pascrell pointed out in his letter to LSU that Kelly will be the highest paid college coach at a public university. A longevity bonus will make his total compensation at least $100 million over his 10-year deal.

“Undoubtedly, most of the activities undertaken by LSU further the university’s exempt purposes,” Pascrell said in his letter to Tate. “However, recent reports about compensation that LSU will pay its current and former football coaches have raised significant concerns about whether the university is operating consistent with its tax-exempt status.”

While college athletes in the last year have been given the opportunity to financially benefit from their name, image and likeness, Pascrell made issue with the financial gap between coaches and their players.

“Student-athletes make an enormous commitment of time and effort as team members, but it is the coaches that are profiting handsomely from their labor,” Pascrell said in his letter. “These issues are not confined just to Division I football programs either. Men’s basketball programs merit scrutiny as well, given the compensation provided to coaches.

At the end of Pascrell’s letter, he provided a list of 25 questions he wanted to be answered by the LSU administration, including information on how Kelly’s salary stacks up with other university employees.

An LSU spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pascrell's letter.