Myles Brennan had to get creative -- and pick up a chainsaw -- during quarantine this offseason, but in the end LSU's quarterback hit his mark: 220 pounds on the scale.

The junior quarterback detailed the hard work it's taken to bulk up after arrived on campus as a stringy 6-4, 175-pound freshman in a wide-ranging interview on the program's Hey Fightin' podcast this week.

He even got the nickname the "Slim Reaper," a nickname that gained popularity to describe NBA star Kevin Durant.

"It was very difficult from then to now. My body just isn’t made to have a wide frame," Brennan said. "I ate more food than anybody can imagine, and the strength staff was on me every single day since I got here. I was in here at 6 o’clock eating in front of the strength coaches, drinking protein shakes in front of them at 6 o’clock before class."

Brennan recalls one such early-morning feast when he put down four breakfast sandwiches and four protein shakes before running off to class. But before he could get there he was forced to take a detour to a bathroom because he couldn't keep all the food down.

"I didn’t tell anybody," Brennan said laughing, "because I would’ve had to restart."

Brennan said his meal routine has gotten a bit more toward normal in the past few months, even while he's had to take to backyard obstacle courses and a chainsaw to cut logs to lift as weights during the coronavirus quarantine. But the Mississippi native's playing weight has continued to be a point of interest as season nears. Brennan said he hovered between 218 and 221 pounds before returning to campus in June. Burrow, also listed at 6-4, weighed in at 216 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"That makes me feel good that it’s been at least 3 and half months that I’ve been able to keep the weight on. … Muscle is obviously very important, but also just keeping that weight on," he said.

Brennan, a 5-star recruit who initially joined a Matt Canada-led offense in the 2017 season, has been on the losing end of a pair of quarterback battles with grad transfers, first Danny Etling from Purdue and then Burrow from Ohio State two years ago.

LSU has seen multiple quarterbacks transfer in that span, including Lowell Narcisse, now with the UT-San Antonio team the Tigers are scheduled to face in their season-opener. Quarterback Justin McMillan opted to transfer down I-10 to Tulane where helped lead the Green Wave to bowl wins in each of the past two seasons.

But Brennan said he chose to wait and learn behind Burrow for a few simple reasons.

"I stay true to my word. I understand why people do transfer and, I mean, I’m not against it in any means. Because these players have to do what’s best for them and their families. But I knew being here would be best for me, especially with this coaching staff and the surrounding staff that’s here at LSU," Brennan said. "We brought in Joe and, you know, if I would’ve left I’d have lost the last two years of learning behind the greatest quarterback in college football. And the things I took away from him alone have made me such a better player, much less being around this team and playing the games that we’ve played in has just helped me a lot."

Even as the backup, Brennan saw his fair share of action in 2019 with appearances in seven regular season games and the Peach Bowl rout of Oklahoma. In all he completed 24 of 40 passes -- all late in games that had already been decided -- for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With Burrow now the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, the road is clear for Brennan -- but not before slogging through adversity in the form of a coronavirus pandemic that's cast the 2020 season into doubt.

That schedule uncertainty has made for a lot of questions, but Brennan's main piece of wisdom: Log out of Twitter.

"Always a good idea, [especially] right now," he said, laughing. "Just because everybody has their opinion. And you have guys that don’t even have a profile picture, just like random people out there that just have no idea what the heck is going on, much less can control any decision. And that’s really what I’ve been – when I go home or if someone asks me ‘are we going to have a season?’ I’m like ‘I have no control of a decision.’ If we do or we don’t, nobody has control over this decision but the NCAA or the SEC.

"I just tell them ‘look, just don’t even worry about it. There’s going to be so much talk, but until they come out and say something, right now I’m planning on playing a season as we all are.’ "

MORE FROM BRENNAN'S INTERVIEW

HOW HAVE YOU BEEN COPING WITH COVID CHANGES?

"I’ve been using this time that I’ve been waiting and just trying to prepare myself for my time. And I feel a lot of the obstacles that have been thrown my way I’ve used to just get better and to persevere. You know, I feel like I’m going to come out stronger – and I have come out stronger – than when I came in here. And with Covid it’s just another obstacle in the way. I feel like as a team, and personally, I feel like we’re going to get through it and we’re all going to get stronger on the back side. I think it’s preparing us for another great season."

ON PARENTS SETTING UP WORKOUTS IN BACKYARD

"I was at home pretty much the whole quarantine. We would zoom every morning at 8 and I would go work out, then I’d go home and my parents had set up, basically like an obstacle course.

“I was driving home from workouts one day and looked onto the property as I was driving up and my parents were out there setting it all up, cutting the grass and making it all pretty. I was like, 'well I can’t ask for much more than this.' So I went up there to do my drills after I worked out. It was crazy because before I found a place to work out at I was walking around the property with a chainsaw one day and was just cutting down trees … and using that. I could lift it, bench it, put it on my back and squat it. I just tried to make the best out of what I had."

During the quarantine #LSU QB Myles Brennan used a chainsaw to cut down trees so he could use them for weightlifting. Gotta get that workout in! @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/jnxiDtIZ6j — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 22, 2020

ON BURROW QUESTIONS/COMPARISONS

“I have the utmost respect for Joe and what he did here. But when I get asked those questions I try and tell myself, ‘he’s gone. He’s no longer here. He’s no longer going to be playing for LSU.’

"It’s time for me to step into that role and I can talk about what he did, but talking about even last year’s team and what we did last year and talking about Joe is not going to help us in the future. It’s not going to do any good for us reflecting on what we did last year. Joe is going to get all the credit he deserves in interviews and things like that, but at the same time, it’s my time and I fully understand that. And I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”

DIFFERENCES IN PREPARING AS STARTER?

“Really not much has changed because I prepared every single week as if I was going to be the starter. In case anything were to happen I was going to have to go in the rest of the game, the rest of the season and play like I was the starter. So I really prepared as best I could every single week.

"Now it’s really just getting the time down with the receivers and just having that terminology to where we can communicate different things and getting depths right, and just actually being the guy that’s doing the action and not just standing behind and listening. So I feel like that’s just been the most important thing as we are working in the offseason."

IMPORTANCE OF STEVE ENSMINGER FOR CONSISTENCY WITH SO MANY COACHING CHANGES?

Since I’ve been here he’s been like my foundation. He’s been like my starting point. When I came in he was coaching tight ends, and then that next year he took over the quarterback room, and then from then on he’s been in there. And just to have a guy like him a coach with all of his knowledge, and the thing I like most about him is he played the position, and he’s played it here. So he knows what he’s talking about. He’s not just a quarterbacks coach, he’s played the position. But yea, he’s definitely been, I like to say the rock in my foundation since I’ve been here.

For the full interview with Brennan, click here.