WHO: LSU (30-14, 12-9 SEC) at Alabama (15-20, 9-12)

WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-0, 3.57, RHP, Sr.) ; Alabama — Garrett McMillan (5-6, 3.53, RHP, Jr.) 

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Garrett McMillan is No. 10 in the SEC in strikeouts with 65 and has held opponents to a .215 batting average, good for No. 9 in the SEC.  LSU is on a home run kick lately, hitting three in each of its last four games. Offensively, the Tigers are No. 2 in the SEC in batting average (.292); slugging percentage (.520); on-base percentage (.406); runs scored (348); RBIs (327) and doubles (89).

