LSU had everything going its way for more than 22 minutes in Wednesday night’s matchup with No. 6 Kentucky in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
After a solid first half, the Tigers took a 31-23 halftime lead and were still up 36-28 when Mwani Wilkinson buried a 3-point field goal from the corner with 17:38 left in the game.
Their lead looked even bigger at that point considering Kentucky was playing without injured starting guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington for a second consecutive game.
But that’s when it all came apart for LSU.
Freshman Bryce Hopkins, who had scored just 10 points in 12 Southeastern Conference games, racked up nine of Kentucky’s next 11 points to give the Wildcats a 39-36 lead they never relinquished in claiming a 71-66 win over the Tigers.
It contributed greatly to a nightmarish second half for Will Wade’s team, which limited Kentucky to a season-low 23 points in a half during the first 20 minutes.
”This has been a problem for us,” Wade said after Hopkins finished with a career-high 13 points on 5 of 6 field-goal attempts. “We’ve let guys down the scouting report really hurt us. He did that, and that was certainly disappointing.”
The 6-foot-6 Hopkins, who was averaging 2.0 points this season, hadn’t scored in four games. He last scored two points in a win over Mississippi State on Jan. 25.
With Hopkins lighting the fuse, the Wildcats won the second half 48-35 while shooting 60.0% to the Tigers’ 34.5%.
“Obviously, a tale of two halves,” Wade said. “This is like the fifth straight game that we’ve given up 40-plus in the second half. We just can’t sustain that. Our offense is not good enough to overcome that.”
With the unexpected jolt from Hopkins, the Wildcats gradually pulled away to a 65-50 advantage before LSU rallied to cut the deficit to four points twice in the final 34 seconds.
The Tigers scrapped to the end and threatened to pull it out even though Tari Eason, the team’s leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, watched the final 9:28 from the bench after fouling out.
He played just 13 minutes and left with five points and one rebound — which were well off his season averages of 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Eason had topped the 20-point mark in the past four games with a pair of double-doubles.
With its eighth loss in 12 games, LSU (19-9, 7-8 SEC) dropped into a seventh-place tie with Florida and Mississippi State. Kentucky (23-5, 12-3) won for the eighth time in nine games and remained a game back of league-leading Auburn.
Xavier Pinson kept LSU in it early even though he missed three consecutive layups to start the game.
He bounced back to score 16 first-half points and finished with a game- and season-high 26 points and also had seven assists.
Pinson’s previous best this season was 17 points against Lipscomb.
Eric Gaines came off the bench to score 11 points and was also a key on defense when the Tigers' full-court pressure forced four turnovers which they converted into eight quick points to climb back in it.
Darius Days, LSU's second-leading scorer, was held to 10 points on a 4-of-15 shooting night while hitting just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc. He did have a team-high eight rebounds.
Oscar Tshiebwe, a rugged 6- 9, 260-pound forward, posted his 22nd double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Wildcats to a 36-24 edge on the backboards after it was tied 15-all at halftime.
Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady matched Hopkins with 13 points each.
In the end, Wade couldn’t take solace in making it a game with the late rush.
“We had an eight-point lead at halftime and just burned it away,” he said. “I thought we were ready.
"We prepared and came out strong; we just didn’t play a complete game, which is what you have to do if you’re going to win on the road in this league.”