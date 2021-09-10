He could hear the wind, a sound more intense than any he had witnessed before, from inside his mother’s house. Steve Orgeron and his family had decided to stay, and as the storm ripped through his hometown, he briefly stepped into the garage. He shielded himself behind a brick wall.

Steve stood there for a moment as Hurricane Ida ripped the roofs off neighbors’ houses and split a carport from the rest of a building across the street. Wooden utility poles toppled. Trees splintered. Bayou Lafourche rose over the banks and toward the house, worrying his wife and daughter inside. A leak sprung in the hallway. The wind roared.

“I wasn’t scared for my life,” Steve said. “I was scared for my family.”

The storm finally passed after about 12 hours, leaving the air oddly still. The next morning, Steve walked outside and saw Larose decimated. Pieces of their roof had disappeared. Branches from his mother Coco’s oak tree scattered across the grass in the front yard. An asphalt shingle had somehow lodged itself in his wife’s car window.

One street over, the home on the once empty lot where he used to play football with his older brother, LSU coach Ed Orgeron, was destroyed. Power lines dangled across the road, forcing Steve to drive his car between houses to navigate through the neighborhood. In one day, Aug. 29, Larose had transformed, flattened by the hurricane.

People living in the community now had never seen anything like this. Maybe Betsy. At the time the most destructive storm in Louisiana history, the 1965 hurricane knocked out power in parts of Lafourche Parish for three weeks. Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert was 5 years old then. He had to bathe in the bayou with a bar of soap.

But when Ida made landfall 36 miles southeast of Larose almost two weeks ago, the storm brought sustained winds of 150 mph, about 40 mph faster than Betsy. As the hurricane moved inland, it roughly followed La. 1, a highway that bends in front of Coco Orgeron’s house.

Ida’s winds matched Hurricane Laura, which struck a year earlier about 215 miles west. Laura crushed Lake Charles, the home of McNeese State, LSU’s opponent this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Then Hurricane Delta followed, dumping water into already shredded businesses and homes.

Rabalais: Will Tiger Stadium truly feel like Tiger Stadium on Saturday night? When last we saw Tiger Stadium as Tiger Stadium, the real jet airplane engine loud, ground shaking, bourbon aftershave smelling Death Valley, …

A year later, McNeese State and the surrounding city haven’t fully recovered. Blue tarps dot roofs. Wooden boards fill spaces meant for glass windows in the tallest building downtown. Sunlight shines through a crack in the Cowboys’ concrete football stadium. The team has to play home games at noon this season because it hasn’t replaced the lights.

“Things like that wall that you're looking at that there,” McNeese State football coach Frank Wilson said earlier this week, pointing at paint peeling inside a room in the fieldhouse. "There are reminders all over us.”

Hurricanes have always battered the state, but Laura and Ida became two of the three strongest ever recorded in Louisiana, binding areas on opposite ends of the coast through a shared struggle. Lake Charles continues to rebuild. Larose and so many other parts of southeast Louisiana just started. They understand what one another has to go through.

Within those communities, football holds a revered status. No other sport drives as much revenue or receives as much attention. When Hebert and Orgeron led South Lafourche High School to the state championship in 1977, the surrounding towns filled the stadium, making them heroes. In Lake Charles, McNeese State football games this spring provided a refuge from the pain.

So in the midst of rebuilding their lives, people across the state will pause Saturday night and watch a game, even though they need so much more, because for a few hours they can escape. Standing outside the civic center in Orgeron’s hometown, Adda Terrebonne said she planned to arrange a fish fry before kickoff.

“We want to sit down and watch a football game,” Adda said as she took a break from giving away supplies.

“We’d love to have some normalcy in our life,” Leslie Terrebonne said, nodding. “Especially for the kids.”

They held cans of Michelob Ultra. Music thumped in the background as the day wound to a close.

“At this point,” Adda said, “we’re surviving.”

———

Earlier this week, Heath Schroyer leaned over his phone and scrolled through pictures. The McNeese State athletic director has never deleted the images and probably never will, the photos serving as reminders of what his school and the city went through last year.

Before Hurricane Laura plowed through Lake Charles on Aug. 27, 2020, Schroyer evacuated to New Orleans. He returned the next morning. As he drove through the city, Schroyer took pictures of the destruction.

On his camera roll, light poles leaned at 45 degree angles. Energy companies repaired downed lines. One portion of McNeese State’s basketball stadium was exposed, the exterior panels ripped from the side. Water covered the floor of the arena.

Schroyer, who also coached men’s basketball at the time, waded onto the court. Water reached his calves. He looked through holes in the ceiling.

"This part of campus was just destroyed,” Schroyer said as he scrolled to another image. “Debris everywhere."

The storm, the most powerful to hit Louisiana since 1856, separated McNeese State’s football team as players evacuated. One assistant coach went to Florida, another to Maryland. With hundreds of thousands of people without power and the city under a boil-water advisory still three weeks after the storm, they had no reason to return.

Some players stayed with friends, others in their cars, Wilson said. His wife and daughters lived at Orgeron’s house in Mandeville for two weeks. The two have known each other for more than two decades.

The destruction reminded Wilson of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Wilson worked for Orgeron as an assistant coach at Ole Miss at the time. He returned to New Orleans, his hometown, to check on his mother’s house and family pets they never saw again.

“It looked like a third world country,” Wilson said. “It was very similar."

Over time, Lake Charles began to rebuild as basic utilities returned. Wilson saw his team again once McNeese State arranged a deal with a hotel at the end of November. Earlier this year, the Cowboys held their first practices since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Their conference played a spring schedule because of coronavirus.

Schroyer felt a semblance of normality for the first time at the home opener in February. He had been determined to play games, wanting to give fans somewhere to relax. McNeese State didn’t charge for tickets. The press box was condemned, but the air smelled like hot dogs, popcorn and cut grass.

“We're not going anywhere,” Schroyer said. “You can hit us. We might fall down. But we're going to get back up and keep moving forward.”

Almost 13 months later, parts of the athletic facilities remain damaged. The baseball stadium doesn’t have a roof above the stands. A light pole rests toppled in the grass outside the field house. Tarps cover the exposed portion of the basketball arena. McNeese State hopes renovations on the building finish by January.

As Hurricane Ida approached, Schroyer tracked the storm with apps on his phone. He worried how another hurricane would affect Lake Charles. He prayed the storm wouldn’t swing west and felt thankful when it stayed on its projected track. But then he experienced guilt for thinking that way, knowing what other people faced. He wished it would have dissipated and spared everyone.

Instead, the hurricane strengthened as it moved through the gulf. The storm began as a projected Category 2 hurricane. Within a day, it grew to a forecasted Category 4 storm. Many throughout south Louisiana evacuated. Cars gathered along the interstate. LSU relocated to Houston. The trip took 11 hours.

Hurricane Ida arrived on Aug. 29 — the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — and caused destruction throughout south Louisiana. The roof of a hospital in Lafourche Parish was ripped off. Electric transmission towers crumpled. Orgeron’s former high school suffered structural damage and suspended classes until further notice.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“We were fortunate and blessed enough," Wilson said. "Had we gotten hit again —

He paused.

“It could have really rocked us. It could have knocked us out.”

As Wilson spoke, he hoped his roof was finally repaired. Insurance claims, limited workers, scarce supplies and the lingering pandemic delayed the process. Three hundred and seventy-six days had passed since Hurricane Laura. He understood how long it took to rebuild.

“It should be finished today,” Wilson said.

Father vs. son: Meeting of Orgerons will help turn LSU's home opener into a special evening In 3½ decades as a football coach, Ed Orgeron had never received a call from the quarterback of an opposing team the week of their matchup.

———

Steve Orgeron sat shirtless on a rocking chair inside his mother’s garage. Coco had left to visit one of their relatives nearby. A generator whirred in the yard. The doors hung open to let air filter through the house. The smell of rotten mud — “boue pourrie,” Steve called it — filled the air. He smoked a cigarette.

“Worst one to come through,” Steve said.

Steve had stayed at his mother’s house and watched the property during the storm. Coco went to Texas. He heard during the hurricane, the bayou had 5-foot waves and a boat was crushed underneath a bridge as the water rose. His 5,000-gallon above-ground pool disintegrated.

This part of Louisiana was already struggling because of jobs disappearing in the fishing and oil industries. Then Ida came. Ten days after the hurricane, blue tarps covered roofs across town. Trailers laid sideways on the ground. A lightower crushed part of a chain link fence surrounding a little league baseball field.

Though he evacuated with the team, Orgeron understood what his hometown and beloved state had gone through. Every day last week, he reminded the players what LSU meant to Louisiana, particularly this area. He told them people without power would find a television or radio before kickoff, hoping to distract themselves from their troubles with a football game.

“People are born and raised and they die there,” said Hebert, a longtime friend and Orgeron’s college roommate. “They don't leave. He feels like he's representing them. I think he takes a lot of pride in that.”

A few days after the storm, Orgeron’s mother returned to Larose. Steve brought an air conditioning unit from his house. He propped it inside one of the lowest windows, supported by an older, broken unit and an empty Blue Plate Mayonnaise bucket.

When LSU played UCLA last weekend, Coco and Steve sat inside one of their cars and listened on the radio, unable to watch on television. LSU lost 38-27 in the season opener, unable to control the line of scrimmage, defend crossing routes, prevent pressure from reaching the quarterback or effectively run the ball, all problems Orgeron has answered for this week.

Orgeron believed the relocation didn’t affect the team. He thought the players practiced well inside NRG Stadium last week. He hadn’t sensed any distractions other than the long drive and players worrying about their families during the storm. Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte agreed, saying after the game, “We got beat tonight. Beat up front. Beat all around.” The loss prevented Orgeron from delivering for his hometown.

“I wanted to win for them as bad as anyone,” Orgeron said. “I'm more disappointed in the loss than a lot. But you know what? When you start playing for that, it kind of gets out of why you play the game. You've got to play the game to win and focus on the fundamentals. I wanted to win just as bad as anybody else for the people in Larose and the people in Louisiana. It just didn't happen.”

———

One mile from Coco’s house, John Peterson sat inside the Gators Inn, a motel and sports bar that sells $1 beers when LSU scores a touchdown. Extension cords connected to a generator snaked through the door, powering fans, one light and the refrigerators. Insulation hung from a hole in the ceiling.

Since the storm, Peterson has slept on a pool table inside the door. He worried about looters when night arrived and the town plunged into darkness. He thought he had to protect his business until power returned, which could take weeks.

“These are material things,” Peterson said. “As long as everybody lives, that’s most important."

Mostly though, residents said, people in Larose have helped one another since the storm. Three plates of food waited on the bartop behind Peterson, who has shared water and gas. Steve Orgeron helped fix two water pipes. The National Guard distributed supplies at the civic center.

Near the center earlier this week, an aid group fried food as people drove through and collected meals. They worked underneath an LSU tent. Shingles were scattered through the grass. Another group, led by the Terrebonnes and a packaging company, handed out supplies. Coco Orgeron had picked up cleaning solutions 20 minutes earlier, Leslie Terrebonne said.

Hundreds of miles away, McNeese State understands the recovery so many people now face. Schroyer called the athletic directors at Southeastern, Nicholls and UNO, offering help. His school hasn’t finished rebuilding. Shortages remain. But he knows his colleagues just started the process.

“There’s really no relief,” Adda Terrebonne said. “You fall down and do the same thing the next day.”

In the midst of it all, LSU and McNeese State will hold a game Saturday night. They’ve only played once before, their second match-up canceled six years ago by lightning.

It feels appropriate to some that two in-state schools will face each other as LSU allows full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, McNeese State looks back on the one-year anniversary of Laura and swaths of south Louisiana begin recovering from Ida.

“Unity,” Wilson said. “I think it grabs our state and it says, 'For this night, we're going to go play a football game as McNeese, as LSU, but in reality, we're Louisiana.'”

For Orgeron, the game will pit him against his son, Cody, creating a family reunion inside Tiger Stadium. His mother owns a McNeese State cowbell labeled “Coco” that waited inside her garage. Orgeron said she asked to use his suite.

Orgeron’s brother will find a way to follow the game back home. As light began to fade, Steve stood in front of the house smoking another cigarette.

Steve worried about finding enough gas for the cars and the generator, running the freezer, thawing food at the right time and maintaining the air conditioning unit. But at that moment, he had nothing else to do. He leaned against the door frame.

“Every little bit helps,” Steve had said earlier. “Every little bit. But we doing all right. We doing all right compared to some people.”

Down the street, a metal pole bent halfway up the rod. People cleaned their yards. Police directed traffic. Electric companies repaired power lines. Debris lined La. 1, waiting for someone to collect the destruction the storm left behind. On the end of the beam, a purple and gold LSU flag wafted gently in the breeze next the bayou.