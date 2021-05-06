Before a weekend series earlier this season, fifth-year pitcher Matthew Beck stood in front of his teammates. They had organized a meeting as LSU tried to recover from its 1-8 start in the Southeastern Conference and spark a postseason run.

Beck couldn’t contribute on the field. His damaged ulnar collateral ligament prevented him from pitching. But underclassmen still asked the oldest and most experienced player on the roster for advice. Beck shared a message he often told himself.

“Promise me,” Beck said, “[to] treat every pitch like it's your last. Every at-bat. Every ground ball you take during practice. If you treat it like your last, you'll really like where the results end up.”

Beck understood the importance of appreciating every opportunity, however mundane. He arrived in 2016 as a walk-on. He nearly got cut his sophomore year. He developed into one of LSU’s most reliable relievers, earned a partial scholarship and lost his senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Able to return through the NCAA’s eligibility extension, Beck received the coveted No. 8 jersey. He had another chance to end his career on his own terms. Then he tore his UCL the first week of the season.

Despite losing another year, Beck has maintained his role as the leader of LSU’s team. He catches pregame bullpen sessions, charts pitches, teaches younger players how to handle themselves, hosts pitchers at the house he shares with former LSU pitcher Clay Moffitt and continues to lead the pregame hype huddles.

“I'll do just about everything,” Beck said, “except throw.”

As LSU now travels to Auburn with a 7-14 conference record and three weeks left in the regular season, Beck faces the end of his career knowing he may never pitch again. His UCL might not let him. He won’t play this weekend, but LSU brought him on the trip anyway.

“His presence means so much to the team,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “I don't often in my career take a kid that can't participate in the games because of his presence being that important. In this case, I feel like it's so important to have him there with us.”

Three years ago, Mainieri sat in his office with Beck after fall practice his sophomore year and suggested he might want to play somewhere else.

Mainieri holds individual meetings with every player at the end of fall practice. He shares their standing within the program, telling them honestly if they may not receive much playing time. Mainieri doesn’t want to push players away. Realistically, some of them don’t have the talent to play at LSU, and he has to make cuts with roster limitations.

“In some cases,” Mainieri said, “they have to make educated decisions about what's best for their own career.”

Though he towered over the rest of the team at 6-foot-7, a height that sometimes creates velocity, Beck’s fastball sat in the mid-80s. His curveball didn’t snap. He threw strikes and recorded a 3.65 ERA his freshman year, but Beck had fallen down the depth chart.

“Matthew, I don't know how much opportunity you're going to get to pitch,” Mainieri said. “If you want to go somewhere where you get more of a chance to play, I would certainly understand.”

“No, I know I can play here,” Mainieri remembered Beck saying. “I know I've got more in me. I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to prove to you I'm good enough to play here.”

Beck had wanted to play at LSU since his childhood. He told his grandfather he was going to play for LSU when he was 6 years old, and he sat in the left-field bleachers for the final game at the old Alex Box Stadium in 2008. He remembered home runs sailing over his head as LSU advanced to the College World Series.

Facing the prospect of losing something he dreamed of his entire life, Beck overhauled his mechanics with his pitching coach back home in Alexandria during the break between fall practice and the spring semester.

“I can't blame him,” Beck said, referring to his conversation with Mainieri. “I'm not very good right now. I'm not doing the things I need to be doing to play at a premier SEC level.”

Beck wanted to prove to himself he had the talent to play for the school he loved. He and his pitching coach spent hours every day throughout the break examining his mechanics to determine what would be biomechanically efficient.

They discovered his delivery had changed since his senior year at Alexandria Senior High School, when he recorded 87 strikeouts in 56 innings. His positioning of his lower body also needed tweaks. On videos, it looked like he was jumping down the mound. They had to reassemble the puzzle.

“To say it was fun,” Beck said, “I would be lying to you.”

When Beck returned, his fastball sat around 89-90 mph, matching his velocity his senior year in high school. He still didn’t overpower hitters, but the pitch seemed faster because of his height and its unique vertical break. At one point, Beck had a 39% swing-and-miss rate on his fastball over a two-year period, the highest for an LSU pitcher since the program began tracking such data in the early 2010s.

Beck paired the fastball with a curveball that snapped through the strike zone once he redesigned his mechanics. He regained his spot in the bullpen. Over the next two years, he recorded a 2.76 ERA and limited opponents to a .195 batting average as a middle reliever. His pitches “play off each other almost perfectly,” said former LSU pitcher Zack Hess, who considers Beck one of his best friends.

Beck continued to improve as a senior. His ERA rested at 0.00 after LSU’s game against South Alabama on March 11, 2020. The next day, as the threat of the coronavirus began upending everyday life, LSU pulled its equipment off the bus because the SEC canceled its series against Ole Miss.

Looking for something to do with the season in limbo, Beck went to Santa Maria Golf Course with pitchers Eric Walker and Cole Henry. They all liked playing golf in their spare time. Between the seventh green and the eighth tee box, one of them looked at their phone. The NCAA had canceled the College World Series.

The three players walked off the course without hitting another shot, their motivation to play zapped by the announcement. Beck was mad. He didn’t know much about the coronavirus yet, other than the spreading virus had possibly ended his college career.

After leaving the course, Beck drove to Alexandria to see his parents. He went to a high school baseball game with his dad, Rick, that night. They sat by themselves in the bleachers as life remained normal in at least one place while it transformed across the world.

“It was too much to process at the time,” Beck’s father said. “That's a lot.”

By the end of the month, the NCAA announced players like Beck could return for another year through a waiver. Not every school gave its athletes the option. LSU did.

As Beck walked along a trail one day behind his girlfriend’s house in Birmingham, Alabama, Mainieri called. He said LSU could extend the partial scholarship Beck received as a senior, helping alleviate the financial strain of an unexpected year of college fees.

“One more thing,” Mainieri said. “How would you like to be No. 8?”

Within LSU’s program for more than a decade, the number has been passed to an upperclassman, from Mikie Mahtook to Alex Bregman to Antoine Duplantis. More than statistical success, it’s supposed to represent leadership and dedication. Beck was the first pitcher to receive the number.

“I had so much pride in that,” Beck said. “I knew the role I had on our team would have to be somebody that leads and leads by example. It's an honor I'll bring with me to the grave.”

Catcher Hayden Travinski to miss remainder of LSU's season with torn UCL LSU sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Wearing the number, Beck threw 2⅓ scoreless innings opening weekend. He appeared again in the sixth inning of LSU’s game Feb. 24 at UL in Lafayette. Beck retired the first two batters. He reached a 1-1 count against the third. Then he felt tightness surge through his right forearm. He thought, “I'm one pitch away from getting out of this inning.” The pain hurt so much, Beck barely remembered walking that batter and the next one.

After Mainieri took him out of the game following the second walk, Beck doubled over in pain inside the dugout. Mainieri and LSU’s athletic trainer asked him if he felt OK. Beck said no. He knelt against the railing and started to cry.

“Man, that's it,” Beck said. “I just ended my career right here in Lafayette.”

Beck had an MRI five days later. He convinced himself he may have tweaked a ligament or strained it. Maybe he would miss two weeks. But the results showed a tear in his UCL, the ligament associated with Tommy John surgery. He needed to miss six-to-eight weeks. At best.

Beck spent the next two months rehabbing his elbow as he filled other roles on the team. He gathered all the pitchers around him in the bullpen at one point during LSU’s series against Oral Roberts, trying to encourage them. He answered questions whenever younger players had them. He traveled for LSU’s series against Tennessee and Kentucky, even though he had no chance of playing. He gave hitters tips from his perspective as a pitcher.

“He comes to the field every single day with the best attitude and effort that I’ve ever seen on a baseball field,” freshman right fielder Dylan Crews said. “I’m thankful to call him my No. 8 and call him my leader.”

Two weeks ago, Beck tried completing a bullpen session before LSU’s series against Ole Miss. He threw 11 pitches. The tightness reappeared in his elbow after the 12th.

With the setback, Mainieri called Beck into his office.

“When was the last time you hit?” Mainieri said.

“Uh, senior year of high school,” said Beck, who batted .427 that season. “So, about five years ago.”

“We’re going to get you in a game before the season ends,” Mainieri said.

Before LSU’s game Monday against Southern, Beck taped his wrists. He stole teammates’ bats in the locker room and said, “My at-bat’s coming” as he swung. Then he told the rest of the players in the pregame huddle, “Hey guys, let's not be selfish here. Let's get me an at-bat. I don't care what you've got to do.”

The opportunity arrived in the bottom of the eighth inning with LSU leading 10-2. Beck stepped into the batter’s box wearing a helmet an assistant coach quickly found for him. He fell behind 0-2 in the count. Then he crushed a pitch 103.2 mph for a single.

That night, first base coach Hunter Kiel took Beck out to dinner. When Beck had pitched, he scrolled past every video of him online, too critical of his performances. This time, he searched for as many clips as possible of his one career at-bat, trying to save them for posterity.

As he approaches the end of his career, Beck still hopes he can return to the mound. Mainieri said LSU tried one more procedure, but little time remains in the season. Realistically, the pinch hit might’ve been the final moment of Beck’s career.

“If it was the last,” Beck said, “I treated it like it was.”