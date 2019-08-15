lsufootball.081519 HS 1018.JPG
LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) on the field during practice, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at LSU's indoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU had nine players named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

The Tigers had four players named to the first team. Five of the players were on defense, three on offense and one on special teams.

Junior center Lloyd Cushenberry was LSU's only offensive member named to the first team, and senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, junior strong safety Grant Delpit and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton were named to first team defense.

Senior offensive guard Damien Lewis was named to the second team offense, and junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named to the third team.

Senior linebacker Michael Divinity and junior linebacker Jacob Phillips were named to the third team defense, and junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named to the third team special teams.

The full three teams are listed below:

2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama*

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

LB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

LB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

LB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Yasir Durant, Missouri

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn*

OL Mike Horton, Auburn*

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU*

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama*

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*

DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri*

LB Michael Divinity, LSU

LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*

LB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU*

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

DB Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Kamren Curl, Arkansas*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri*

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn*

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

