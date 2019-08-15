LSU had nine players named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.
The Tigers had four players named to the first team. Five of the players were on defense, three on offense and one on special teams.
Junior center Lloyd Cushenberry was LSU's only offensive member named to the first team, and senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, junior strong safety Grant Delpit and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton were named to first team defense.
Senior offensive guard Damien Lewis was named to the second team offense, and junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named to the third team.
Senior linebacker Michael Divinity and junior linebacker Jacob Phillips were named to the third team defense, and junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named to the third team special teams.
The full three teams are listed below:
2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama*
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
LB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
LB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
LB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Yasir Durant, Missouri
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn*
OL Mike Horton, Auburn*
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU*
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama*
DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*
DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri*
LB Michael Divinity, LSU
LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*
LB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU*
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
DB Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Kamren Curl, Arkansas*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri*
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn*
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky