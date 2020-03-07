Moments after LSU basketball dismantled Georgia on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, coach Will Wade had something he thought important to address.

The issue? The disrespect he's seen sophomore guard Javonte Smart put up with throughout the season.

Wade went on a fiery, minute-and-a-half rant defending Smart, calling him a "damn good player" and praising his consistency throughout most of the Tigers' run in conference play this season.

The majority of Wade's rant was dominated by Smart's SEC-leading assist-to-turnover ratio in conference play of 1.96. The guard with the second-highest rating, Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr., posted a 1.9 ratio in conference play. From there, it's a steep drop-off.

"(Smart) has the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the SEC. Did y'all know that?" Wade asked reporters. "He has the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the SEC and everyone just s**** on him.

"I know he takes heat and it's not fair. It's not right. He's really, really good. And if you don't think he's a good point guard, you don't know anything about basketball. It's really that simple."

"He's got the best assist to turnover ratio in the SEC and everybody just sh*ts on him."#LSU Will Wade goes on a long rant about Javonte Smart and his critics. "If you don't think he's a good point guard, you don't know anything about basketball."https://t.co/iG8EZsIaL7 pic.twitter.com/QxZp5g9KD4 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 7, 2020

Wade did admit to some of Smart's imperfections, specifically calling out his play in games such as the Tigers' losses to Alabama and Florida in February down the stretch of the season.

Those games, however, shouldn't outweigh the games that he played well — such as his near-triple-double performance of 13 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds in Saturday's win vs. the Bulldogs.

"I thought he played well today but I thought he’s played well most of the year," Wade said. "Did he play great at Arkansas? No. Did he play great at Florida? No. But on the whole of 18 league games, I’d see about 14 or 15 of them he played great."