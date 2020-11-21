LSU went into halftime with a lead against Arkansas, but it would face the rest of the road game without cornerback Eli Ricks.

The true freshman was ejected after a targeting penalty midway through the second quarter that was confirmed upon review.

Ricks was attempting to tackle Razorbacks wide receiver Traylon Burks, who was bracing for contact. Ricks lowers his helmet and appears to make contact with the receiver's helmet. After the tackle he stands over Burks, who gets up and walks away waving goodbye.

Eli Ricks ejected for targeting. Hard to argue with this one. He’s done for the game. The only good news for #LSU is that since it happened in the first half he’ll be back to start next week. pic.twitter.com/ZRn0pveYjB — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 21, 2020 ...

There was no penalty yardage assessed on the play due to an offsetting offensive pass interference call against the Razorbacks. LSU would force a punt on the drive.

Later in the quarter the Razorbacks attacked Ricks' replacement, Jay Ward, for a 50-yard gain, eventually scoring a touchdown to trim the LSU's lead 17-14. The Tigers drove for a field goal before halftime, leading 20-14 at the break.

Because ejection occurred in the first half, Ricks will not have to sit out in LSU's next game. He entered the game with 11 tackles and three interceptions, the latter of which has him tied for the 5th-most in the country.