The Advocate's LSU beat team gazes into the crystal ball to predict Saturday's game with Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium:

Brooks Kubena

LSU 31, Mississippi State 13

Ball control will be a factor Saturday, and Ed Orgeron has praised his running back trio led by new No. 18 Chris Curry. They'll control the pace of the game and keep the ball away from an Air Raid offense that has no stellar receiver and questionable pass protection.

Majesty, mayhem and mud: Five memorable games from the long LSU-Mississippi State rivalry Rivalries with Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M may loom larger on the LSU schedule, but the Tigers have played more games against Mississip…

Scott Rabalais

LSU 48, Mississippi State 27

Breaking in a new defense and a Mardi Gras parade of new starters will give the Tigers a few stomach-churning moments against State’s new offense under Mike Leach. The Bulldogs will come off the bus throwing passes, but the Tigers’ depth, talent and, yes, running game will prevail.

Rabalais: The team that wins the SEC in 2020 may not be the best, but maybe the luckiest To finally reach the moon, astronaut Alan Shepard had to overcome a debilitating inner ear problem that grounded him for years and a string of…

Wilson Alexander

LSU 38, Mississippi State 14

Though LSU had to replace almost its entire starting lineup, the Tigers have more talent than Mississippi State. Both teams may falter at times after the long layoff, but LSU will give Mike Leach a warm welcome to the Southeastern Conference as its title defense begins.