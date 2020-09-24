The Advocate's LSU beat team gazes into the crystal ball to predict Saturday's game with Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium:
Brooks Kubena
LSU 31, Mississippi State 13
Ball control will be a factor Saturday, and Ed Orgeron has praised his running back trio led by new No. 18 Chris Curry. They'll control the pace of the game and keep the ball away from an Air Raid offense that has no stellar receiver and questionable pass protection.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 48, Mississippi State 27
Breaking in a new defense and a Mardi Gras parade of new starters will give the Tigers a few stomach-churning moments against State’s new offense under Mike Leach. The Bulldogs will come off the bus throwing passes, but the Tigers’ depth, talent and, yes, running game will prevail.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 38, Mississippi State 14
Though LSU had to replace almost its entire starting lineup, the Tigers have more talent than Mississippi State. Both teams may falter at times after the long layoff, but LSU will give Mike Leach a warm welcome to the Southeastern Conference as its title defense begins.
LSU kicks off the 2020 football season on Saturday against Mississippi State.