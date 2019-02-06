Ray Parker is staying in state.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ruston product signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at LSU.

Parker, a four-star prospect by 247Sports, played tight end and caught 22 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, but he's expected to play on the offensive line at LSU.

He's the highest-rated tackle since Austin Deculus (No. 10) signed with the Tigers two classes ago.

247Sports lists Parker as the No. 154 overall prospect nationally, the 14th-best OT and the No. 8 recruit from Louisiana.

Pass protection was an issue for LSU in 2018, when the school ranked 106th nationally with 35 sacks allowed.

Deculus and Saahdiq Charles became the standard tackles when JC transfer Badara Traore struggled to transition to FBS play.

Reporting by Brooks Kubena contributed to this article.