The Southeastern Conference will begin use centralized video review during the 2019 baseball season, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.
During conference games, which begin March 15, a replay official in the SEC's Birmingham offices will oversee calls subject to video review. The official will then relay their decision to umpires at the game.
The SEC is the first conference to use this system for baseball games. The conference used a similar system at the 2018 SEC Baseball Tournament. It already uses centralized video review for conference football and men's basketball games.