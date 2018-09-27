The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday night's game with Ole Miss ...

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 48, Ole Miss 28

Ed Orgeron has said the coaching staff wants the offense to be more explosive. Well, Ole Miss is the team to explode against. Alabama scored touchdowns against the Rebels on five drives that took four plays or less. LSU's offense isn't quite that potent yet, but it won't need to be. Ole Miss will get its points, and it'll try to use its much-improved run game to keep the rush off balance.

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 42, Ole Miss 23

With the Tigers’ offensive line woes and the Rebels’ dangerous passing game, this won’t be an easy stroll for LSU. Expect a crisper effort from the Tigers than they gave against Louisiana Tech, however, after an intense week of practice. The 1958 team and Billy Cannon, both honored this weekend, beat Ole Miss 14-0 that year. The 2018 Tigers won’t let them down.

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 41, Ole Miss 20

The last time it faced a top-five team, Ole Miss was hammered by No. 1 Alabama and lost by 55 points. This one won't be nearly as painful, but the Rebels rank near the bottom of the FBS in pass defense as well as scoring defense. That's not good going against an LSU offense that seemingly is getting its act together — both on the ground and in the air.