WHO: Southeastern Louisiana (22-25, 12-9 Southland Conference) at LSU (32-15, 14-10 Southeastern Conference)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. SLU is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; SLU — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Lions boast a veteran squad that has given some of LSU's opponents trouble early this season. They defeated Louisiana Tech and took one game in a three-game series against Arkansas during the first week of March and even managed a 5-1 victory over LSU's weekend opponent, Ole Miss, the following week. Since then, the Lions have hit some rough patches, but came away with a three-game sweep of Houston Baptist this weekend. Fifth-year senior Preston Faulkner is batting .313 this year with 13 doubles, one triple and 13 home runs.