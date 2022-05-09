NO.lsuuno.042722.1605.jpg

LSU pitcher Jacob Hasty (47) throws in the third inning to UNO during the game at Maestri Field in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

WHO: Southeastern Louisiana (22-25, 12-9 Southland Conference) at LSU (32-15, 14-10 Southeastern Conference) 

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. SLU is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; SLU — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Lions boast a veteran squad that has given some of LSU's opponents trouble early this season. They defeated Louisiana Tech and took one game in a three-game series against Arkansas during the first week of March and even managed a 5-1 victory over LSU's weekend opponent, Ole Miss, the following week. Since then, the Lions have hit some rough patches, but came away with a three-game sweep of Houston Baptist this weekend. Fifth-year senior Preston Faulkner is batting .313 this year with 13 doubles, one triple and 13 home runs. 

