Reagan Campbell refers to herself as “the goofy one,” the comic relief among LSU’s large class of five seniors.

LSU coach Jay Clark said he thinks Campbell is being too modest when she says that.

To him, she’s the gutsy one.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more gutsy performance than she had” two weeks ago against Georgia, Clark said. “She has chronic back issues. Then she pulled a hip flexor in warmups. She was in a considerable amount of pain.”

Clark considered scratching Campbell from her anchor spot on balance beam, her signature and favorite event. She is LSU’s sixth and last gymnast on beam, with the Tigers counting on her to post a high score so they can throw out their lowest mark from the previous five gymnasts.

“I said, ‘Look me in the eye and tell me where you’re at,’ ” Clark said. “She said, ‘I’ve got it. I’m fine.’ ”

Campbell turned in a stellar performance, a 9.95, just 0.025 off her career-high in the event, helping No. 2-ranked LSU to a comfortable 197.200-196.375 win over Georgia.

“She’s not the most vocal of leaders,” Clark said. “Yeah, she tries to keep it fun and keep them laughing. But from an example standpoint, she’s a great contributor in the way she goes about her business — competitor and a grinder.

“That kid is special.”

Campbell will put her special talents and determined attitude on display again this week, as LSU finally gets to take on No. 22 Auburn on Friday.

The meet is set for 6 p.m. at Auburn Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.

LSU-Auburn is the only SEC meet on the schedule this week.

While the other six conference teams are hibernating during the first of two planned open date weeks during this SEC-only regular season, LSU and Auburn are making up last week’s meet that was postponed because of rampant COVID-19 contact tracing issues within the LSU team.

While a frustrating delay for coaches and gymnasts alike, the week off allowed banged-up LSU gymnasts like Campbell heal up a bit after the first three weeks of competition.

Now if the schedule holds, the Tigers will compete for five straight weeks before another planned open date in March before the SEC Championship meet on March 20 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

LSU gymnastics: Delay for COVID-19 contact tracing may end up working to Tigers' benefit The need to push back LSU’s meet at Auburn a week to Friday is starting to look more like a blessing in disguise.

Campbell is a specialist for LSU this season, her days as an all-arounder years behind her in her lengthy career.

Now 22, Campbell has been doing gymnastics since she was 2, when her mom took her to a mother-daughter class back home in Dallas. She trained at Texas Dreams Academy there under Kim Zmeskal, a 1991 world champion and 1992 Olympian in the Barcelona Games.

It was Zmeskal who instilled a love of the beam in Campbell, an event so many gymnasts (and their coaches) dread.

“I can see how people wouldn’t like it,” Campbell said. “I don’t like bars. Everyone has different specialties.

“(Beam) has always been my favorite. My club coach was very adamant about beam and was extremely strict on us. I got in that mindset to go up and hit. It became kind of mindless for me.”

A two-time regular season All-American on beam as a sophomore and junior, Campbell improved on her scores in the event week upon week. She had a 9.775 in LSU’s season and home opener against Arkansas, then a 9.90 the next week at Arkansas. She followed that with a winning 9.95 against Georgia.

“She’s so prepared, so trained, just ready for these moments,” LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson said. “Nothing shakes her. She knows what to do.

“I’m sad she’s a senior. I wish she could stay forever.”

Campbell can see the end of her career a few meets away and has embraced it, as she has causes in the world outside the gym. Like the other LSU gymnasts, she performs with a string of gold stars in her hair to bring attention to STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response), a local organization dedicated to helping survivors of sexual trauma and to preventing sexual violence in the Baton Rouge area. Campbell has also used her social media platforms to bring attention to other worthwhile causes.

“I felt now is the time to make a chance,” Campbell said. “I have the platform to do something about it, to make a difference in the world. This has been a big focus for me the past couple of months.

“If I can help anyone outside of gymnastics, that’s all I want to do.”

The young lady who refers to herself as “the goofy one” is serious as can be about that.

SEC standings

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. Season Avg.

Florida 3-0 1.000 4-0 1.000 197.506

Alabama 3-0 1.000 4-0 1.000 196.581

LSU 2-0 1.000 3-0 1.000 197.008

Kentucky 2-1 .667 2-2 .500 196.056

Arkansas 1-2 .333 1-3 .250 196.775

Auburn 0-2 .000 0-3 .000 195.283

Georgia 0-3 .000 1-3 .250 196.138

Missouri 0-3 .000 0-4 .000 195.038

Last Friday’s results

LSU at Auburn, postponed

Alabama 196.775, 196.350

Arkansas 196.875, Georgia 195.950

Florida 197.850, Missouri 194.800

Friday’s schedule

LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)