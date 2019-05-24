MINNEAPOLIS — It’s "do-or-die" time for LSU.
Minnesota scored four runs in the fourth inning Friday to rally past he Tigers 5-3 in the first game of their softball super regional series at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.
LSU must win Saturday to have a chance at a third game against the Gophers and a trip to the College World Series.
“I liked our team’s fight,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I thought we didn’t get a break. ... I thought we got some really stand-up offensive performances against a really tough pitcher (Amber Fiser).”
LSU (43-18) plays Minnesota (45-12) at 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN2. A third game, if necessary, would be at 3 p.m. Sunday.
LSU got on the board first in an unusual way. Shemiah Sanchez struck out in what looked like the third out of the third inning. But Minnesota’s catcher dropped the ball and Sanchez ran to first. The throw got past the Minnesota first baseman and it ended up in right field as leadoff hitter Aliyah Andrews raced around to score.
Minnesota responded in the bottom of the third inning with a Maddie Hollihan solo home run, but the Tigers didn’t like to leave the game tied for much longer. Amber Serrett launched a no-doubt homer over the right field scoreboard in the top of the fourth to give LSU a 2-1 lead.
Later that inning, Amanda Sanchez hit a single that scored Elyse Thornhill, who reached base on a double.
While LSU’s bats only plated three runs in the first four innings, they stretched Minnesota starting pitcher Amber Fiser’s game to its limit. Numerous long at-bats of 10-plus pitches piled up and after the fourth inning, Fiser had thrown 98 pitches.
“I thought (our batters) did a really good job,” Torina said. “Our motto all year has been about ‘fight,’ and I thought they fought through a lot of at-bats.”
In the end, Fiser pitched the entire game for Minnesota but finished with a career-high 147 pitches.
“They made me pitch around them,” Fiser said. “They’re one of the most aggressive teams I have faced.”
Thankfully for the Tigers, starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri had thrown nearly 30 fewer pitches by her appearance in the fourth inning. Lack of pitches, though, did not factor in when Minnesota exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Sunseri (13-10) was taken out of the game with two out in the fourth. She gave up with five earned runs on seven hits in 3⅔ innings. Maribeth Gorsuch came in to get the final out of the inning.
Gorsuch ended the Minnesota run by getting the out, but LSU was down for the first time in the contest.
Gorsuch finished the game without allowing a run in her 2⅓ innings of relief.
LSU finished the game hitting 1-for-112 with runners in scoring position.
LSU finished with eight hits; Sanchez and Thornhill had two each.
“The one thing I loved about today was our energy,” Serrett said. “I think if we bring that and we play our game, play the way we know how to play, I think we’ll do well.”