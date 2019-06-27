LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger has a proposed one-year contract extension on the agenda for Friday's LSU Board of Supervisor's meeting, along with extensions for three other assistant coaches and a contract change for deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry.
Ensminger, 60, is entering his second full season as LSU's offensive coordinator, and this offseason, he has been installing a new no-huddle, up-tempo, run-pass option with the help of first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
Ensminger had one season left on his current contract, and the proposed new deal would extend his contract through March 31, 2021. The contract does not include a raise from his $800,000 per year salary.
The extra year would add some security for Ensminger, whose offense ranked No. 38 nationally in 2018 with 32.4 points per game.
LSU sputtered on offense at times last year, including a 29-0 loss in a Top 5 matchup with Alabama. But Ensminger's personnel was also limited, due to injuries, suspension and inconsistent play on the offensive line and at tight end.
At Monday's coaches caravan stop in Metairie, Ensminger recalled how in the spring of 2018, the coaching staff didn't know who the team's starting quarterback, running back, center or go-to wide receiver was going to be.
Those positions are all accounted for going into the 2019 season.
"I think we have a lot more in the bank that we can pull out each week to go with," Ensminger said Monday at the LSU coaches caravan stop in Metairie.
The agenda includes proposals for one-year contract extensions for offensive line coach James Cregg and special teams coach Greg McMahon, and it includes a two-year contract extension for head strength coach Tommy Moffitt.
Cregg's extension also doesn't include a raise from his $475,000 per year salary, and it would extend Cregg's contract through March 31, 2021.
LSU was tied for 106th nationally with 35 total sacks allowed in 2018, and the team ranked 110th with 89 tackles for loss allowed. Both rankings were program lows since at least 2009.
Injuries, inconsistent play and suspension prevented the offensive line from having the same starting lineup in consecutive games until its Week 7 win over Georgia.
McMahon's proposed contract includes a 12 percent raise to $425,000 per year, and it expires on March 31, 2021.
LSU's entire special teams unit improved in McMahon's first year as full-time special teams coach in 2018, when placekicker Cole Tracy was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and the Tigers ranked second nationally in special teams efficiency, a statistic by Football Outsiders that measures the success of each section of special teams.
A two-year contract extension for head strength coach Tommy Moffitt is also on the agenda, which would give Moffitt a 19 percent raise and a contract that would expire on June 30, 2022. Moffitt's current contract expires March 31, 2020.
The proposed extension would boost Moffitt's salary to $520,000 in his first year, and it would increase to $540,000 in the second year, and $560,000 in its third year. It also includes an automobile allowance payment up to $800 a month.
Moffitt would also receive up to $75,000 in incentives, including a $60,000 bonus if LSU wins the College Football Playoff national championship.
The agenda includes a proposal to expand the role of Ausberry, who has been LSU's deputy athletic director since 2015.
The proposal says Ausberry, a former LSU linebacker from 1986 to 1989, would take on the additional title of Executive Director of External Relations for the university, an additional position where he would report to the LSU's Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration, Daniel T. Layzell.
The additional job would essentially double Ausberry's contract, giving him a 117 percent raise in a six-year contract that expires in 2025.
The contract would pay Ausberry $500,000 in base salary in his first two years, and his base salary would increase to $510,000 in the third and fourth year, and $525,000 in his fifth and sixth year.
The agenda includes a one-year extension proposal for LSU assistant men's basketball coach Bill Armstrong. The proposed contract would give him a 30 percent raise to $325,000 per year and extend his contract through June 30, 2021.
LSU co-head men's tennis coach Christopher Brandi also has a proposed contract extension that would add another year to his $115,000 per year contract through June 30, 2021.
Approval to name 12 areas within LSU's new football operations building is also on the agenda.
Among the areas, LSU wants to name the running backs room after Hall of Fame running back Billy Cannon, who died last year and had a statue erected in front of Tiger Stadium last season.
LSU wants to name the defensive line meeting room after former LSU defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who played for the Tigers from 2009 to 2011 before declaring early for the NFL draft, where he was selected by the St. Louis Rams with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Brockers has started for the Rams in the last seven seasons, and played in last season's Super Bowl 53 loss to the New England Patriots.
LSU wants to name the remaining 10 rooms after supporters, donors and contributors to the school or the athletic program, such as naming the recruiting lounge after Clarence P. Cazalot, a New Orleans native and LSU graduate who served on several boards such as the Memorial Hermann Health System.