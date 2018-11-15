lsualabamafootball1395.110418 bf
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks for a receiver during the first half against LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama sophomore QB

His case: As Leonard Fournette could tell Tagovailoa, being the Heisman frontrunner is a hard slog. Tua has looked mortal against LSU and Mississippi State and his knee is injured again. Nick Saban stubbornly says he has no plans to rest Tua this week.

Next game: Saturday vs. The Citadel (11 a.m., SEC Network)

Kyler Murray

Oklahoma junior QB

His case: Murray is surging, on pace to smash Baker Mayfield’s FBS passing efficiency record from 2017 – and Mayfield won the Heisman. The fact that Murray can’t rely on a strong defense as Tua does may also work to his favor.

Next game: Saturday vs. Kansas (6:30 p.m., Fox)

Will Grier

West Virginia senior QB

His case: If Grier can steer West Virginia to the Big 12 title and into the playoffs, it would likely be at Murray’s expense. That may play well with voters, who watched him post a three-TD pass game Saturday for the eighth time.

Next game: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

On the radar: Clemson RB Travis Etienne, So.; Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Michigan QB Shea Patterson, Jr.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.; Washington State QB Gardner Minshew, Sr.

