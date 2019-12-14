NEW YORK — If you want to be a star, this is the place to take your shot.

They say the neon lights are bright

On Broadway ...

Dreams either drown in the gutter or they rise to the top of the skyscrapers bristling over Manhattan. Your name on the tip of every tongue … or relegated to the shadows.

They say there's always magic in the air …

Saturday night inside the PlayStation Theater, with his image running on the video boards outside fronting Broadway, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became a star brighter than any in college football. Brighter than any in LSU football history, save for Billy Cannon.

Heisman. Trophy. Winner.

“It’s been a long road, I’ll tell you that,” Burrow said, referring to the weary week of awards he collected the past few days in Baltimore, Atlanta and now here in New York. “Obviously, we have more team goals ahead of us.”

That would be winning the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma, then winning the CFP National Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Burrow said he's "absolutely" ready to get back to Baton Rouge and start practicing.

But even the all-business Burrow allowed himself a moment to consider the achievement of capturing the most prestigious individual award in American sports. The immortality of it. And by the biggest landslide in the 85-year history of the Heisman, no less.

“This is what little kids dream of doing,” Burrow said. “When I played football growing up I envisioned myself on this stage and playing for the national title. This entire season has been a dream come true for me.”

Playing quarterback for LSU has probably been the dream of every young boy who ever stepped into Tiger Stadium, though Burrow wasn’t one of them. He grew up far away, in the off-, off-Broadway hamlet of Athens, Ohio.

But he knows their heart. For years to come, those little boys will dream of being the next Joe Burrow. Despite the world around him cheering his name, that honor, that responsibility, has resonated with him.

“I hope I represent LSU, not only as a great player but with my work ethic, leadership and character,” Burrow said. “I’ve been receiving a lot of notes lately saying that. It means a lot to me.”

They say that I won't last too long

On Broadway

I'll catch a Greyhound bus for home

They all say …

LSU hasn’t lost a game this season because Burrow is there. But Burrow is there because he lost the starting job at Ohio State to Dwayne Haskins. It was partly because of a broken hand suffered in a preseason 2017 practice, but also partly because Burrow was not the quarterback he is now.

“If you ask people at Ohio State when I first got there what kind of player I was, I think they would have told you they would have taken my scholarship away,” Burrow said, grinning.

A lot of schools didn’t want him out of high school including Nebraska, where his father and older brothers played. When he always wanted to play.

When the Burrow family announced he was going to transfer, it was LSU or Cincinnati, not a bevy of high-profile national powers vying for his talents. It was stay close to home or venture out and take a chance on a program, an offense, still trying to find its identity. An offense still traveling by covered wagon while the rest of the world was traveling by jet.

But they’re dead wrong

I know they are

’Cause I can play …

The great Ben Hogan spoke of digging his golf game out of the dirt with millions of practice balls. Burrow can relate.

He was the guy who came dashing out of the rain and into the LSU football facility one day earlier this season, looking for someone to throw to because he needed the wet ball practice. The guy who spent extra hours with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, filing the rough edges off the play they used to score just before halftime at Alabama. National championship or no, it may forever be the win Burrow is remembered for most.

Burrow spoke of LSU taking a chance on him. To coach Ed Orgeron, it wasn't that much of a leap.

“The thing that really helped me was Bill Busch was on our staff," Orgeron said, referring to LSU's safeties coach. "He was at Ohio State with Joe and he saw Joe and these were his exact words: 'Coach if we get Joe Burrow, we’re going to be in the College Football Playoffs.'

"I said, 'Let’s go get him.' ”

And I won't quit till I'm a star

On Broadway …

Now Burrow enters two exclusive clubs: one of college football legends, the other reserved for only LSU’s elite. The best of the best.

There's Cannon’s tackle-breaking blend of speed and power that won him the Heisman in 1959. There’s Pete Maravich’s wizard-like passing and floppy socks (Burrow favors SpongeBob Squarepants socks, like the pair he wore Saturday night). There’s Warren Morris’ epic swing. There’s Shaquille O’Neal’s backboard-shattering dunks, and Seimone Augustus’ stunning midrange jumper.

And now Burrow joins them, throwing footballs through half-open windows and mail slots at a record-shattering rate, leaving defensive backs looking dismayed, palms up, as if to say, “What can I do? I had him covered.”

For as long as people live and die LSU football, scream and cry for the Fighting Tigers, they will know Joe Burrow’s name. And if the young man of today should return to Baton Rouge 60 years from now, weathered and bowed by age, they will still be moved at the sight of him, stirred by the memories of what he did and how he lifted a state on his shoulders in 2019.

“You drive through Baton Rouge and see all the signs in front of restaurants, honoring me and our team,” Burrow said. “It’s such a blessing.”

They think you’re the blessing, Joe.

Broadway Joe. Heisman Joe.

The star who made it bigger than anyone could have imagined.