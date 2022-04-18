Perry Berry felt badly that his son, Jacob Berry, hadn’t even been to Louisiana before he transferred to LSU.
For one year, it was Perry's home, too: He spent the 1990 season as a second baseman for what was then Southwestern Louisiana before getting drafted by the Houston Astros.
Perry's son will face his former school in a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday matchup at Alex Box Stadium.
“I'm rooting for both teams, I guess,” Perry said.
Perry transferred from Oral Roberts when the school withdrew from the NCAA following a financial scandal in 1989. As a result, the rest of his baseball season was canceled.
During his one season in Louisiana, Perry fell in love with the culture, especially the hunting and fishing — hobbies he grew up loving in southwestern Colorado.
“Most people were drinking and staying up all night, and we were out hunting,” said Damien Grossie, his former teammate.
For Perry, Jacob’s commitment to LSU reconnected him with friends like Grossie and other older teammates in Lafayette. Grossie has bonded with Jacob as a result, hosting him for crawfish boils and taking him hunting so he can feel at home in Louisiana.
Both Perry and Grossie had experience playing at the old Alex Box, too. In 1990, USL went to the South I regional at Alex Box, which included LSU, USC, Georgia Tech, Houston and Southern Miss.
“We had a decent showing. I think we won a game or two at the regional and got beat out; I can't remember,” Perry said.
Actually, the Cajuns lost twice, first to LSU and then in a 14-10 slugfest against Southern Miss.
“That's the thing I tell Jacob all the time, is: You’re going to enjoy the people, enjoy your teammates, enjoy your coaches and have fun, because you don’t remember the wins and losses, but you really remember the people you work alongside more than anything.”
Perry was a right-handed hitter. He said he was a more emotional player than his son, maybe to a fault. He’d go on hot streaks and cold streaks at bat, and while he could hit a fastball out of the park with the power LSU fans are familiar with in Jacob, he struggled to hit off-speed breaking balls that moved away from him.
That became more evident after he started his professional career with the Astros organization, playing four years in the minors before giving up his major league dreams.
That’s why he taught Jacob to bat both ways, starting when Jacob was 8 years old.
“Obviously, he's become just as good or better left-handed as he is right-handed. I don't think he's better — I just think he gets way more at-bats left-handed than he does right-handed, so it looks like he's more polished over there,” Perry said. “My hope is that it helps him down the road. He gets to face these guys that have these explosive curveballs and sliders.”
As far as who hits harder, that’s a competition up for discussion.
“Let me just say this: I've hit balls further than Jacob, but not as many home runs as Jacob,” Perry said.
Jacob has hit 10 homers this season for the Tigers and leads the team with a .370 average.
But Grossie can attest to Perry’s case. It reminds him of one of his favorite memories from playing college baseball.
“There was a game in Texas where me and Perry had some very long home runs against Kirk Dressendorfer, who played with the Oakland A’s for years,” Grossie said.
While Perry will watch from afar Tuesday in Arizona, where Jacob grew up, he said he’s rooting for his son — but there’s still a soft spot for UL. He tries to keep up with the team on social media.
He’s glad Jacob found a home there in Baton Rouge, with people like Grossie to watch over him. Jacob committed without seeing the state of Louisiana, he did end up going on a visit there shortly before the move.
“I asked Jacob: ‘Don't you think we ought to go down and take a tour and visit the campus?’ He goes, ‘No, I know coach (Jay) Johnson; I know it's got a great facility. I'm not worried about it,’ ” Perry said. “I felt like a bad parent, so before they reported, I took some time off and we went and took a tour of the facility and we went and looked around Louisiana a little bit. It was nice to know we had friends there.”