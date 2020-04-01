The coronavirus has made a desert of our sports world.

There isn’t much live stuff aside from a smattering of horse racing and simulated auto racing. I hear the latter is drawing big ratings e-sports wise. Not that I’m interested in encouraging those people all that much because it isn’t really sports.

But if things are tough for the sports fan, imagine how tough it is for the sports people trying to make a living. Trying to live out their dreams.

+2 Uncertain meetings and lost hope: Inside the final 48 hours of LSU's baseball season In the span of 48 hours, LSU went from taking pregame batting practice to holding its final team meeting over a conference call as coronavirus halted the Tigers' season.

Former LSU shortstop Josh Smith is just such a person. He’s healthy, thank goodness, but a couple of weeks ago he was seriously entangled in the coronavirus net.

Drafted last year by the New York Yankees, Smith was assigned to the club’s Single-A short-season team on Staten Island. He batted a promising .324 there, with 15 RBIs and three home runs in 33 games.

In March, Smith was at the Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa, Florida, just gearing up for his first full season as a professional and eager to prove he was worth a more plum minor league assignment for the start of the 2020 season.

A season that has yet to start because of the all-permeating pandemic. Worse than that, first one of Smith’s minor league teammates, then another, came down with the virus. That sentenced Smith, two teammates and one of his teammate’s girlfriends to a two-week quarantine.

“They sent us back to where we were staying and we did nothing for two weeks,” Smith said.

Fortunately, none of them came down with coronavirus. Unfortunately, by the time Smith got un-quarantined, there was no baseball to play. There was nothing to do but make the 11-hour drive back home to Baton Rouge, a drive a lot stranger and devoid of anticipation compared to the one he made to Tampa just a few weeks before.

“I didn’t want to fly,” Smith said. “But it was very weird. It didn’t seem so bad in Florida, but once I got in Louisiana there was no one on the roads. I got into Baton Rouge about 5:30 (p.m.) on a Wednesday and it was like a Sunday afternoon.”

He’s been home more than a week now, but Smith remains as much in limbo as he did when he left Florida.

“I’ve heard a bunch of different things,” he said. “I don’t know what to believe. I’m hoping (the delay) will be shorter rather than longer.”

Filling his days without being able to practice is the hard part. Last May, LSU opened the 4,300-square foot Marucci Performance Center behind right field at Alex Box Stadium, which includes a locker room for former Tigers who can come and train at their leisure.

But now, like most of LSU’s campus, the entire ballpark is locked up tight.

“That’s been the toughest thing,” Smith said, “finding places to work out here. When we were quarantined, at least me and my teammates were able to play catch in the front yard.”

Paul Mainieri is about to go through his first ever April without baseball. Now what? He is a tinkerer with nothing to make go, a competitor without a game, and, worst of all, a worrier with a completely free schedule. Idle time…

While pondering his own baseball future, Smith has been able to commiserate with his former LSU teammates whose season was cut so painfully short. The Tigers played only 17 games of their 56-game regular season, which was canceled just as LSU was about to begin Southeastern Conference play. Though Monday the NCAA ruled baseball players and other spring sports athletes can get their year of eligibility back if they want it, it is still an enormously disappointing turn of events.

“I feel terrible for those guys,” Smith said. “They’re in a weird situation. This really shakes things up.”

One day, the games will come back and the e-sports (hopefully) will recede to the fringes of our sports consciousness.

As sports fans, we can’t wait. But imagine what the wait is like for someone like Josh Smith, who is aching for the chance to show that he’s worthy of making it to The Show. This may be a time, an opportunity, that he can’t get back.