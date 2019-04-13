COLUMBIA, Mo. — The inconsistency of LSU’s offense showed up again on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.
Though freshman pitcher Cole Henry gave another quality start, No. 8 LSU lost 4-1 to Missouri, which evened the series.
LSU (24-12, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) put six runners in scoring position. It played without junior center fielder Zach Watson, who strained a muscle in his groin Friday night, during a game LSU won by scoring 12 runs.
In Watson’s place, freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo started in center field and Brandt Broussard hit second.
Missouri (24-12-1, 6-7-1) won behind starting pitcher TJ Sikkema, whose 1.27 ERA was the second-lowest the conference before the weekend. He struck out 10 batters.