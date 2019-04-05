WHO: Texas A&M at LSU
WHEN: First game — 2 p.m. Saturday; Second game — 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: First game — None; Second game — ESPN2
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Texas A&M is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball. LSU is ranked No. 9.
LIKELY STARTERS:
First game — TAMU – So. LHP Asa Lacy (5-0, 1.48 ERA, 42.2 IP, 16 BB, 68 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (2-1, 3.90 ERA, 30.0 IP, 10 BB, 34 SO)
Second Game — TAMU – TBA; LSU – So. RH Eric Walker (2-1, 4.60 ERA, 29.1 IP, 9 BB, 20 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU uses a lineup that relies on left-handed hitters, and the Tigers are going to face at least one left-handed pitcher in Lacy, whose stat line shows how well he has pitched this season. On Friday, the Tigers moved right-handed hitter Brandt Broussard up in the batting order from ninth to sixth in the lineup in order to split up the lefties.