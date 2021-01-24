LEXINGTON, Ky. — Whenever his team had issues on defense in the past, Will Wade has always been confident that his offense would be solid enough to cover up the shortcomings.
But LSU has proven that it can’t fall back on its offense any more — not in its past three games anyway.
The Tigers have stumbled out of the gate against South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky with ice-cold shooting, while the defense has struggled to keep those three foes from racing out to huge leads.
And it really hasn’t been that close.
LSU has fallen into a double-digit hole in all three games before the second television timeout, which comes at the first dead ball after every four-minute clock segment.
A week ago, LSU trailed South Carolina by 11 with 13:57 left even though the Tigers rallied for an 85-80 win.
Against Alabama on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide was up 11 points less that 3½ minutes in and went on to lead by as many as 31 in the first half of its 105-75 blowout.
On Saturday night, Kentucky jumped on top by 10 points with 14:50 to play and stretched it out to 16 before the first half was over.
While the defense has given up some early points, too, Wade knew exactly where to look Saturday night — as it had in the previous outings.
“Our offense has let us down these last couple games,” he said. “We have to get off to better starts. … We can’t keep digging these holes and trying to climb out of these holes.”
Offensively, LSU led the Southeastern Conference in field-goal accuracy going into the contest with Kentucky, which was dead last.
But the numbers haven’t lied in the early minutes of the past three games.
The Tigers started 2 of 10 from the field against South Carolina, 2 of 9 against Alabama and 2 of 8 against Kentucky.
“Their length tonight bothered us a little bit; it took us some time to adjust,” Wade said. “We didn’t finish some things around the rim and they were closing out pretty quick on a couple guys. So it took us a little bit of time to get in rhythm and play against their length.”
Kentucky brought the length in waves, starting with 7-foot Olivier Sarr, then calling 6-10 Isaiah Jackson, 6-9 Jacob Toppin and 6-9 Lance Ware off the bench.
That length also showed up down low on offense when the Wildcats recorded at least six lob dunks against the Tigers’ befuddled defense.
While Wade’s team came out strong in the second half and made it a game, whittling a 13-point halftime deficit to five twice with plenty of time left, another field goal drought just about did LSU in.
After chopping the deficit to 56-51, the Tigers missed the next seven shots and 10 of 11 in a crucial 7½-minute stretch.
“We could never get ourselves over the hump,” Wade said. “But you can’t fault our guys’ effort — especially in that second half.”
Still, LSU was horrendous from beyond the arc in its past two losses, going a combined 9 of 49 for a dismal 18.4%; it was 5 of 26 against Alabama and 4 of 23 against Kentucky.
Overall, LSU shot 38.1% in the two games in hitting 53 of 139 field-goal attempts.
A total of 35 of their 53 field goals have come in the paint area, which is where LSU attacked when it came out of the locker room for the second half.
The Tigers, who had just five turnovers in the game, went on a 15-7 run to begin the half and were back in it.
“We did exactly what we needed to do which was to attack the paint and get in there and make some things happen,” Wade said. “We got good looks, I mean our shot-quality chart was really good. We got good looks, we just didn’t knock them in.”
It didn’t help that Darius Days was whistled for his third foul with 15:32 left after LSU had made its big run and seized the momentum.
“They can pack the paint in a lot easier without Days (on the court),” Wade said. “We were able to play Days out on the perimeter and one of their big guys was out guarding him. That’s why we were able to drive it in there to begin the second half.”
But Kentucky quickly got the lead up to 13 again, leaving Wade to search for answers in a short time before LSU’s game at Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
“We’ve got to pick ourselves up here,” he said. “We’ve got to play a complete game; we haven’t played a full 40 minutes. We just have to play a complete game, and it’s on us to fix it.”