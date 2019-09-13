After having just one SEC game on the schedule each of the past two weeks, things start to heat up a little this weekend. After a couple of yawners (see: Georgia-Vanderbilt, Ole Miss-Arkansas), two teams trying to position themselves to make a run at Georgia in the East — Kentucky and No. 9 Florida — will fight it out to see who gets a leg up in the race to hang with the favored Bulldogs. West favorite Alabama also jumps into the SEC fray Saturday when the Crimson Tide visits South Carolina. Outside the conference, the best game will be in Starkville, where Mississippi State hosts Kansas State in a battle of 2-0 teams. Five other nonconference games — including 0-2 Tennessee meeting Chattanooga — involve FCS schools as teams prepare for the first big weekend of SEC action one week from now when five league games will be on tap along with No. 3 Georgia's huge matchup with No. 7 Notre Dame in Athens.
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 25½
STORYLINE: After finding a way to get through their warmup games — somehow — with Duke (42-3) and New Mexico State (62-10), Nick Saban and his team actually take a step up in weight class in their SEC opener. As a 25½-point favorite, however, it'll be more of the same.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 2-0, 1-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Georgia by 33
STORYLINE: Third-ranked Georgia is a prohibitive favorite over Arkansas State and should breeze to a third consecutive victory. Still, the homestanding Bulldogs, who have a showdown with Notre Dame next week, will have to be careful against a capable Sun Belt team.
3. LSU
RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Northwestern State, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: LSU by 51½
STORYLINE: Some people might argue that LSU should be rated ahead of Georgia, which could be a valid point after the Tigers' impressive road win against Texas last week. But the Bulldogs hang on to this spot for now, pending the outcome of that Notre Dame contest.
4. AUBURN
RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Kent State, 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Auburn by 35
STORYLINE: It's homecoming on the Plains and you know what that means: An easy win over an outmanned foe. The layup comes right before a three-week stretch that has the Tigers going to No. 12 Texas A&M, facing Mississippi State at home and playing at No. 9 Florida.
5. FLORIDA
RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 8½
STORYLINE: After having its 31-game winning streak over Kentucky snapped last season in Gainesville, Florida looks to gain a measure of revenge when it returns to the Bluegrass State. It's early for a "must-win" game, but last year's loss came in Week 2 and put the Gators in a hole from the start in the SEC.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 1-1, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Lamar, 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Texas A&M by 43½
STORYLINE: Coming off a loss at Clemson, the Aggies get to rebound and return to form against FCS foe Lamar with Auburn coming up next weekend. A&M has won 29 of its past 30 nonconference games in Kyle Field with one of those victims being Lamar 73-3 back in 2014.
7. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 8½
STORYLINE: Kentucky has won 12 of its past 15 games, but the Wildcats might be hard-pressed to add another victory to that total. Florida is still feeling the sting of having its 31-game winning streak in the series snapped last season in Gainesville and will be looking for a little payback.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Mississippi State by 7
STORYLINE: The offense has been solid in its first two outings with the running game doing most of the damage. MSU is third in the SEC with 235.5 rushing yards a game behind Kylin Hill's 320 yards. He'll be key if QB Tommy Stevens can't play after hurting his shoulder last week.
9. MISSOURI
RECORD: 1-1, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. SE Missouri State, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: Missouri by 34
STORYLINE: After being stunned by Wyoming in its opener, Missouri bounced back with a 31-point blowout over a struggling West Virginia outfit. So another winnable game vs. an FCS foe is good going into a favorable five-game stretch which could leave the Tigers 7-1 going into November.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 1-1, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 25½
STORYLINE: The Gamecocks lost QB Jake Bentley for the season and now they get to go against No. 2 Alabama. It starts a five-game grind that'll also have them playing Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida. South Carolina upset No. 1-ranked Alabama the last time they met in 2010.
11. OLE MISS
RECORD: 1-1, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: Ole Miss by 31
STORYLINE: The schedule-maker did Ole Miss a huge favor when the Rebels got Arkansas in its SEC opener last week; now they'll begin gearing up for a matchup with Cal next week by taking on Southeastern. The Rebels haven't lost at home to a nonconference opponent since 2012.
12. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-2, 0-1 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The Commodores get a break this week after starting the season with losses to Georgia (30-6) and Purdue (42-24). Having given up 72 points in those two outings, Vanderbilt certainly can use all the time it can get to get ready for LSU's productive spread offense.
13. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 1-1, 0-1 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 10
STORYLINE: Coach Chad Morris has made a change and will go with former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel over Ben Hicks. Whether it makes a big difference for the Razorbacks remains to be seen, but at least Starkel gave his team a bit of a lift in a 14-point setback to Ole Miss.
14. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 0-2, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Chattanooga, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: Tennessee by 24
STORYLINE: After back-to-back losses at home to Georgia State and BYU, you have to believe things can't get any worse for old Rocky Top — where tickets for the clash with FCS member Chattanooga can be had for $10. Another loss in this spot would be horrific for the Vols and Jeremy Pruitt.
Sheldon Mickles