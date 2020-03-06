Spring football practice is such a poor imitation of the real thing.

But this spring, at LSU, with so many questions to answer and so many expectations at a heightened level following last season’s national championship, the work Ed Orgeron’s bunch will do between Saturday and April 18’s spring game will be of paramount importance and almost as interesting.

Here are six key issues facing the reigning champs heading into the spring:

1. The Myles Brennan era: Remember when Joe Burrow arrived on campus from Ohio State in the summer of 2018? It was assumed he would be the starting quarterback he turned out to be, but Orgeron insisted there would be competition at the position. Token, perhaps, but competition. That isn’t the case with Brennan. After serving as the Heisman Trophy-winner’s understudy, this is Brennan’s ball. Coach O says the junior from Long Beach, Mississippi, is ready to explode. He does possess a better arm than Burrow. But his leadership ability and toughness, something Burrow had wheelbarrows full of, will have to be proven. One thing is probably the same: the 2020 Tigers, like the 2019 version, will probably go as far as their starting quarterback takes them.

2. By committee: This time a year ago, who would have thought that, 1) Clyde Edwards-Helaire would have left early for the NFL; and 2) that LSU would be missing him so much. The Tigers do have a talented cadre of backs to replace him: Chris Curry, John Emery and Tyron Davis-Price. I list them in that order because that’s the order Coach O listed them in his pre-spring news conference this week. Which one, if any, can distance themselves from the other over these 15 practices? My money would have been on Davis-Price, LSU’s top returning rusher with 295 yards and six touchdowns, until Curry’s eye-opening turn in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. I think he gives LSU the versatility it lost with Edwards-Helaire, but this one could go in any direction. Don’t forget the impact Emery’s offseason eye surgery in January (he was legally blind on one side) may have on his game.

3. The Linehan factor: Hiring long-time NFL coach Scott Linehan drew a mixed bag of reactions from LSU fans who 1) desperately wanted Joe Brady to stay as passing game coordinator, and 2) would only been happy if Zeus had come down from Mount Olympus to replace Brady. Even then, some would have groused, “What coaching experience does he have?” No question, Linehan is a retread, but logic dictates his experience at defeating NFL defenses could help LSU’s passing game defeat the near-NFL caliber defenses the Tigers face in the Southeastern Conference. Still, there is a long way to go before we see how the chemistry between two grayer heads in Linehan and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger works compared to the more father-son dynamic that existed between Coach E and Brady.

4. Trouble in the trenches: Lack of proven depth on the offensive line is LSU’s biggest concern for 2020 after losing four starters, though left guard Ed Ingram practically qualifies as one. Concerns that are compounded since projected starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has left school for “personal reasons” (you have to believe he ran afoul of team/school rules) but is expected to return in the fall. Then there is the question of how Chasen Hines will work out at center replacing rock steady Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU moved Joseph Evans over from the defense to back him up). Maybe all will work out just fine, but it’s a thin line on which to hang your hopes, literally and figuratively.

5. The return of the Bo show: The second coming of Bo Pelini as LSU’s defensive coordinator, replacing now Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, looks like a good move from Orgeron’s perspective. That’s because Pelini’s philosophy of an attacking 4-3 defense seems to be more in line with Coach O’s mindset. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a bit of an anxiety-provoking reboot, but hey, LSU’s offensive transition last year worked out pretty well, didn’t it? Personally, I believe Pelini can more than do the job. What I’ll be interested to see this spring is how two strong personalities co-exist on defense with O (who loves to help coach the line) and Bo (who will coach linebackers) after Aranda’s whisper-quiet approach.

6. Snap to it: Kicker Cade York is back. So is kickoff specialist Avery Atkins and punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who may be older than me at this point. But after eight years, the deep-snapping firm of Ferguson & Ferguson (Reid and Blake) has finally left LSU for the NFL. The Tigers are still keeping the position in the family, as it were, as fellow Buford (Georgia) High School alum Quentin Skinner follows in the Ferguson’s cleat steps. Not that I’m expecting the quality of LSU’s deep-snapping to decline, but it’s one of those positions you don’t notice until you do. It will be interesting to see someone other than a Ferguson handle the chores for the first time in nearly a decade.