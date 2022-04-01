The rebuild of the LSU basketball roster continued Friday when coach Matt McMahon signed one player while yet another entered the NCAA transfer portal.
For the second time in four days, McMahon grabbed one of his former players from Murray State out of the transfer portal when guard Trae Hannibal signed with LSU.
The 6-foot-2 Hannibal joins former teammate Justice Hill, another guard who signed with LSU on Tuesday, in the fold as McMahon builds from the ground up.
Meanwhile, Tigers forward Alex Fudge became the 10th player from the team that went 22-12 to put his name in the portal.
Fudge played in 29 games with one start in his only season at LSU. He averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing 14.0 minutes per game.
Hannibal averaged 9.2 points while shooting 51.9% from the field and had 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in playing 21.9 minutes a game for Murray State this season.
The Elliott, South Carolina, native played in 34 games with one start for Murray State, which went 31-3 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed.
Hannibal, who played two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Murray State last spring, scored 18 points in a first-round win over San Francisco and had 10 points in a loss to Saint Peter’s in the Round of 32.
He had 20 points against Southeast Missouri and 19 against Middle Tennessee State.
“He had an outstanding sophomore season at Murray State,” McMahon said in a news release. “When he decided that he wanted to make a change, he was flooded with offers. We wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to coach him here at LSU.
“He is an explosive guard who will impact our program at both ends of the court. We love his ability to attack off the dribble, his unselfishness, and his aggressiveness on defense.”
In addition to Hill and Hannibal, LSU received transfer papers earlier this week from Northwestern State forward Kendal Coleman.
McMahon also received a commitment from 6-10 center Corneilous Williams, a three-star prospect from Hickory, North Carolina. He can make it official during the early signing period that begins April 13.