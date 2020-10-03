Score by quarters
LSU 7 14 13 7 — 41
Vanderbilt 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
LSU: Jontre Kirklin 28 pass from Myles Brennan at 6:09 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 85 yards, 1:44. KEY PLAYS: Brennan 15-yard pass to Arik Gilbert to LSU 30. John Emery 14 run to LSU 44. Emery 17 run to Vanderbilt 28 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, COMMODORES 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Terrace Marshall 16 pass from Brennan at 12:28 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-38-1:35. KEY PLAYS: Derek Stingley sets up the touchdown drive with a 28-yard punt return to the VU 38. On the first play from scrimmage, Emery 17 run to the VU 21. TIGERS 14, COMMODORES 0.
VANDERBILT: Ben Bresnahan 8 pass from Ken Seals at 5:07 (Pierson Cooke kick). DRIVE: 8-58-3:59. KEY PLAYS: Seals 40 pass to Cam Johnson to the LSU 18. Mike Wright 6 run on third-and-3 gives VU a first-and-goal at the LSU 1. TIGERS 14, COMMODORES 7.
LSU: Marshall 51 pass from Brennan at 4:12 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-75-0:55. KEY PLAY: Emery 16 run to the LSU 49 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, COMMODORES 7.
Third quarter
LSU: York 53 field goal at 10:25. DRIVE: 7-25-1:53. KEY PLAYS: Brennan 10 pass to Jaray Jenkins to the VU 47. Brennan 12 pass to Trey Palmer to the VU 35. TIGERS 24, COMMODORES 7.
LSU: York 31 field goal at 7:10. DRIVE: 4-7-1:03. KEY PLAY: Stingley's 49-yard punt return sets the offense up at the VU 20, but the Tigers go three-and-out and settle for York's second field goal of the quarter. TIGERS 27, COMMODORES 7.
LSU: Kirklin 29 pass from Brennan at 0:46 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-85-3:29. KEY PLAYS: Brennan 12 pass to Arik Gilbert to the LSU 37. Brennan 22 pass to Racey McMath to the VU 41 on third-and-10 extends the drive. TIGERS 34, COMMODORES 7.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Emery 12 run at 8:11 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-79-3:05. KEY PLAYS: Brennan 13 pass to Kayshon Boutte to the LSU 44. Emery 11 run to the VU 45. Brennan 16 pass to Boutte to the VU 29. Brennan 17 pass to Boutte to the 12 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 41, COMMODORES 7.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7
RECORDS: LSU 1-1, 1-1 SEC; Vanderbilt 0-2, 0-2 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 2,000 (est.)
NEXT GAME: vs. Missouri, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Staff report