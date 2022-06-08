LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team this summer.
The team's training camp will feature 48-50 of the top non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4.
USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man collegiate national team roster to represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.
Crews, the SEC co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 22 homers and 72 RBIs. He was voted a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
Morgan, an SEC All-Defensive team selection, hit .324 with five homers and 54 RBIs.
The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series is set 6 p.m. June 30 in Cary, N.C.