LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3), stands with LSU assistant coach Marc Wanaka behind LSU first baseman Tre Morgan (18) in an intrasquad scrimmage, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team this summer.

The team's training camp will feature 48-50 of the top non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4.

USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man collegiate national team roster to represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

Crews, the SEC co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 22 homers and 72 RBIs. He was voted a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Morgan, an SEC All-Defensive team selection, hit .324 with five homers and 54 RBIs. 

The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series is set 6 p.m. June 30 in Cary, N.C.