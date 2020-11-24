There has been much criticism and derision heaped on this LSU football team, a lot of it about the defense, plenty of it deserved. The offense has gotten less heat, other than for not being able to make 1 game-winning yard in four cracks at Missouri. And some Tiger fans certainly still keep a candle burning in the window of their hearts hoping that their prince, former passing game guru Joe Brady, will return one day.

But enough of that. There is one part of LSU’s team that has been rock solid and utterly praiseworthy this season, the part of his team that Ed Orgeron will give thanks for when he sits down on Thanksgiving day for a helping of his mother’s fabled oyster dressing:

Special teams.

The often-overlooked unit has been truly special for LSU this season, more impactful than even it was last season. Certainly, special teams had an obvious impact on the Tigers’ 27-24 win Saturday at Arkansas. Most notably, cornerback Jay Ward flying in off the edge to get his fingertips on A.J. Reed’s game-tying field goal attempt, leaving the ball to flutter harmlessly halfway into Razorback Stadium’s north end zone.

+9 How LSU's secondary has learned to stop those pesky rub routes and pick plays There was little secret that LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini favored man-to-man coverage from the beginning of what has become a disaster …

Not only Ward’s heroics, but punter Zach Von Rosenberg was key again. Yes, Arkansas had three long scoring marches of 92, 95 and 88 yards, but pin that on the defense. It was Von Rosenberg, he with the World War I flying ace-worthy name and Thomas Morstead-like heavy foot, who forced the Razorbacks to have to claw out from deep in their own pigpen.

“Special teams,” Coach O said appreciatively Monday during the opening remarks of his weekly video news conference. “Zach had a great game, five punts inside the 10-yard line. The difference in the game was the field position; and, again, the blocked field goal by our special teams at the end.”

It wasn’t just at the end against Arkansas that special teams provided a winning edge. Check out these facts:

Trey Palmer made history with his 93-yard kickoff return against South Carolina, LSU’s first at home since Eric Martin had one against Kentucky in 1981. It’s the only kickoff return for a touchdown in the Southeastern Conference this season. LSU leads the FBS and Palmer ranks third averaging 36.5-yards per return.

Derek Stingley ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth in the FBS with 16.2 yards per punt return. LSU ranks second in conference with 12.0 yards per return as a team.

Von Rosenberg is second in the SEC and fifth in the FBS averaging 47.5-yards per punt. LSU is second in the SEC and fourth in the FBS in net punting (44.9).

Cade York is tied for first in the SEC with 1.67 field goals per game and is one of many SEC kickers perfect on extra points (21 of 21). He ranks third in the SEC in scoring among kickers (9.0 points per game).

About the only place where LSU’s special teams coverage resembles its leaky pass coverage is on kickoff returns. There the Tigers rank last in the SEC (31.4 yards per return). But, then again, you can’t have everything.

Orgeron, who spends more time than any coach you’ve ever heard praising his coaching staff, deserves praise for creating the foundation to make LSU’s special teams successful. For not overlooking it as coaches often do in their headlong rush to quicken the offensive pace or trace blitz paths to the opposing quarterback.

When the Saints cut Greg McMahon loose after 11 seasons following the 2016 campaign (the last nine spent as special teams coordinator), Coach O quickly snapped him up as an analyst. When the NCAA announced that football programs would be able to add a 10th on-field assistant coach heading into the 2018 season, Orgeron made no secret of the fact he planned to use it to create a special teams coordinator position. That may seem like a no-brainer move, but it’s hardly been a universal practice in the SEC. LSU is only one of six schools in the conference that employ a dedicated special teams coordinator (the others are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss). Five others (Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt) have them split time coaching a position. Three — including Texas A&M, the Tigers’ opponent Saturday — don’t have a special teams coordinator at all.

All this is not to say that having a special teams coach or not could make the difference on Saturday. After all, LSU goes into the game a two-touchdown underdog. But here and there, on a return, or a punt or a blocked kick, somewhere along the line they will frequently factor into a win. For LSU, it already has, and that’s something moving in the right direction this season.