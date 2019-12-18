LSU lost its first major recruit of the early signing period to another college football power.
Four-star safety Malcolm Greene signed with Clemson Wednesday morning, a program that made a substantial push to flip the defensive back in recent weeks.
Greene took an official visit to Clemson last weekend, according to 247Sports.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Malcolm Greene! #ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/2jKjMs19iB— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Greene was the nation's No. 29 safety, and the Highland Springs, Virginia, native had committed to LSU on Oct. 26.
LSU still maintains a commitment from No. 6-ranked safety Jordan Toles in its 2020 class.
Click here to see more LSU Early Signing Day coverage.