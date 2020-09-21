LSU's interior defensive line took a slight depth hit during preseason camp. True freshman Jacobian Guillory, a former four-star defensive tackle, suffered a high-ankle sprain during camp, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday.
The injury prevented Guillory from breaking into the defensive line rotation during camp, but Orgeron said that he has still "shown that he has a promising future here."
Orgeron thinks Guillory will be "ready to go" in "about two weeks," and that the 6-foot-2, 344-pound Alexandria High graduate will be practicing close to full speed this week.
LSU released its first official depth chart of the 2020 season on Monday. Siaki "Apu" Ika and Glen Logan are listed as the starting defensive tackles, although Orgeron said he views it more as a three-player rotation.
Joseph Evans, who returned to defense after spending the offseason at offensive line, is considered the third tackle, and Orgeron has praised Evans often in the time since he's returned.
Soni Fonua, a junior college transfer who played in four games last season, and four-star true freshmen Jaquelin Roy and Eric Taylor are also considered options in the rotation.
Neil Farrell will have to practice exceptionally this week to break into the defensive tackle rotation for LSU's season-opener against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Orgeron said the senior, listed at 6-foot-4, 319-pounds, "still has some conditioning to do" since Farrell returned to the team last week after initially opting out due to coronavirus concerns.
Before Farrell opted out, he was expected to challenge for a starting spot. He led the defensive line with 46 tackles in 2019, adding seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
"Obviously, we all know Neil can play," Orgeron said. "How fast he returns and how fast he works his way up the depth chart is basically up to him. He's coming back with a great attitude. Wants to work. If Neil is in shape, and he's working, Neil can possibly be a starter for us. He's that good. But I can see him starting to get some game reps. I don't know if he's gonna be ready."
Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's four-man front is still missing its biggest piece, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who opted out at the end of August.
Orgeron has said Shelvin is considering returning to the team, but it's uncertain whether the 6-foot-3, 346-pound junior will follow Farrell in his return back to the team.
Shelvin was expected to start for LSU this season, and he was thought to build on a 2019 season in which he had 39 tackles and three tackles for loss.
"Obviously it's Monday of game week, so he hasn't returned," Orgeron said of Shelvin. "I'm not going to rule it out. I have not heard a word from his family or from him, so I don't know where that's at."