Since there was no Selection Sunday to watch after the NCAA canceled its men’s basketball tournament, we take a longing look at what the 68-team bracket might have looked like, had it been unveiled after the conference tournaments concluded Sunday. The Division I Selection Committee declined to reveal how its field would have shaken out when the tournament was scrapped because of coronavirus concerns, so we’re taking a swing at it just for fun.

In a perfect world, the NCAA would be tipping off its annual chase for a national title — better known to fans as March Madness — with the First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

For more than four months, the most unpredictable regular season in recent memory played out with more crazy twists and turns than anyone could have ever imagined — leaving college basketball fans licking their chops in anticipation of a drama-filled, wide-open tournament over the next three weekends.

But as we’ve all been reminded these past few months, we’re not living in a perfect world because of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to all parts of the world.

LSU coach Will Wade painfully, but correctly, reminded us of that Thursday when the Southeastern Conference tournament his team was preparing for was canceled, followed 4½ hours later by the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

“Look, we get so caught up in what we do with basketball and what we’ve got going on in our little world,” a somber Wade said. “But it’s a big world out there and there’s a lot of stuff going on. … This is the world we live in today.”

It wasn’t easy to admit that, considering his team had tied for second place in the SEC and earned the No. 3 seed for the league tournament that began Wednesday night.

With a NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 28, Wade’s team was also a lock for a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth — which would have been a first for LSU since the 2005 and '06 seasons.

There are many other teams, however, who weren’t projected to be in the field that were hoping to use the conference tournaments to spring an upset or two and squeeze into the big tournament.

Using the NET rankings that were last updated Thursday morning as a guide, we’re taking a best-guess approach to penciling the 68 teams in.

For this exercise, we didn't guess at how each conference tournament might have turned out; instead, the top seed for the 19 tournaments that were canceled received their league’s automatic NCAA bid.

So, here we go with a look at the four No. 1 seeds and how they earned them, the last four teams that made the field and the first four that missed the cut:

Kansas (Midwest region/Indianapolis)

Without a doubt, the Jayhawks get the nod as the No. 1 overall seed after spending the past three weeks atop the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls. Kansas, which was one of seven teams to occupy the No. 1 spot in the polls during a topsy-turvy season, was ranked third in the preseason before dropping its opener to Duke. Bill Self’s team quickly got its act together behind All-America candidates Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, however, and rolled to wins its next nine games. KU became the favorite to claim the national championship when it closed the regular season with 16 consecutive victories — 15 coming on its way to claiming the Big 12 title. Even though it was No. 2 in the final NET, the Jayhawks were 12-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities and 8-0 in Quadrant 2 games.

Gonzaga (West region/Los Angeles)

The Bulldogs were the No. 1 team in the NET, but they had only half as many Quadrant 1 wins (six) as Kansas and three fewer Quadrant 2 victories than the Jayhawks. More telling, however, is the comparison of their nonconference strength of schedules: Gonzaga’s was ranked 250th out of 353 teams, while Kansas’ was rated No. 1. The raw numbers shouldn’t take anything away from what Gonzaga did, however, as it finished 31-2 after going 15-1 in the West Coast Conference — with the lone loss coming against a surprising BYU team. Gonzaga would have been joined in the NCAA tournament by BYU and Saint Mary’s even though the conference was only ninth-best in the NET. Mark Few’s Bulldogs spent four weeks at the top of the AP poll, the second-longest streak in this unusual season.

Dayton (East region/New York)

After it finished No. 3 in the NET rankings and in the most recent AP poll, you can put Dayton down as the No. 1 surprise of the season. The Flyers, who were 21-12 a year ago, finished 29-2 after winning all 18 games it played in the Atlantic 10 Conference — the league Will Wade once coached in. Anthony Grant, who was unceremoniously dumped by Alabama following the 2015 season, is the probable national coach of the year, while 6-foot-9 forward Obi Toppin is a strong candidate for player of the year honors. Dayton’s only two losses were both overtime affairs. The Flyers fell to Kansas 90-84 in venerable Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, and their last setback came way back on Dec. 21 against Colorado 78-76. Dayton was 13-2 in Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 opportunities.

Baylor (South region/Houston)

After losing their second game of the season at Washington, the Bears, who enjoyed a five-week stay as the No. 1 team in the AP rankings, put together the longest winning streak in the country this year. They piled up 23 consecutive victories before Kansas snapped it with a 64-61 win in Lawrence on Feb. 22. That seemed to shake Baylor a bit as it went 2-2 over the final two weeks of the regular season, with unranked TCU handing it one of the losses. Yet, the Bears’ body of work was still strong enough to get a spot on the top line of our bracket after going 26-4 overall. Baylor was 11-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, winning one fewer game than Kansas in games falling in that category, and was 5-2 in Quadrant 2 games.

Last four in …

The honors go to NC State, Cincinnati, Indiana and Arizona State, who, in our bracket, would have been playing in Dayton for the First Four for the opportunity to play their way into the main draw. NC State finished 10-10 in the ACC but won four games each in Quadrants 1 and 2 in a conference that ranked sixth in the NET. Cincinnati was right behind the Wolfpack with a 9-6 showing in Quadrant 1 and 2 games, while Indiana snuck in despite losing eight of its final 13 games and going just 4-10 in Quadrant 1 games in the second-toughest conference in the NET. Arizona State lost three of its last four games in the regular season, but the Sun Devils still finished in a third-place tie with an 11-7 mark in the Pac-12 — the fourth-best conference.

Just missed …

Mississippi State was listed as one of the first four teams out by many bracketologists despite going 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference — which, according to the NET, was the fifth-best league in the nation. Saint Louis had a 22-8 overall record and 12-6 mark in the Atlantic 10, but the Billikens were just 4-7 in Quadrant 1 and 2 games. After a tough season, Texas was 5-1 in its final six games and tied for third in the Big 12, but it was too little, too late to improve its NET of 70. UCLA finished with a flourish and actually took second in the Pac-12, just one game behind regular-season champion Oregon. But not even seven wins in a row could save UCLA, which lost its regular-season finale and dropped to 77 in the NET rankings. Better luck next year also for Los Angeles rival Southern Cal, which was No. 45 in the NET and finished third in the Pac-12.