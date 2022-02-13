The No. 15 LSU softball team got off to a good start in the Tiger Classic with three consecutive wins, but then it had to hang on to prevent a three-game skid to close the event.
Georgia Clark’s run-scoring single in the sixth inning allowed the Tigers to finish the weekend on a positive note with a 2-1 victory against Central Arkansas. LSU dropped the earlier game Sunday to Illinois 5-2 in eight innings.
LSU (4-2) struggled at the plate throughout the weekend. In the two losses — the other a 3-2 loss to UCA on Saturday — LSU was a combined 4 for 19 with runners in scoring position.
The Tigers also had some defensive lapses, surrendering five unearned runs, including four combined in the two losses.
“We have a lot of ways to get better,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I knew this weekend would show us a different set of things to work on, and we’ve definitely seen it. It’s obvious we didn’t swing well. That happens from time to time. It’s good we were able to find ways to win.”
That wasn’t good enough for Clark, one of the team leaders who asked for a players-only conference after the victory. The Tigers travel to the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Elite Invitational next weekend where they will play three teams ranked in the top 15.
“We’ve got to pick things up when we go to Clearwater,” said Clark, who was 8 of 19 for the weekend with three homers and five RBIs. “LSU softball plays better than what we showed this weekend. We’re going to work hard these next three days and hopefully go to Clearwater and put on a better show.”
Clark and Shelbi Sunseri (5 for 16, three homers, nine RBIs) did most of the heavy lifting; the rest of the team was 25 for 116 (.215).
Sunseri also got the victory in the circle Sunday with 1⅓ innings of relief. She escaped a jam in the sixth and retired the Bears in order in the seventh in relief of Shelby Wickersham, who allowed no earned runs in 5⅔ innings with six strikeouts and three walks.
Ciara Briggs opened the decisive inning with a single, and Sunseri advanced her with a sacrifice bunt. Clark then bounced a single up the middle to score Briggs easily.
“When Shelbi did that, I knew, ‘OK, Georgia, put the ball on the ground and let’s get moving,' ” Clark said. “We just sacrificed one of our biggest hitters. I knew I had a job to do, and I wasn’t swinging for the fences, just trying to push one across.”
LSU scored in the first inning when Sunseri came around from first after a single by Clark, who got into a rundown between first and second. Sunseri beat the throw home. UCA later tied it on an error.
LSU’s loss to Illinois was highly frustrating after a strong start. The Tigers scored all of their runs in the first inning on Sunseri’s two-run single. But Taylor Pleasants was thrown out after rounding second on Sunseri’s hit, and LSU left the bases loaded.
The Tigers struck out seven times and were 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Briggs was called out for leaving the base too early after a leadoff single in the fifth, and Ali Newland flied out after Sunseri and Clark walked in the seventh.
“We showed we have good pitching,” Torina said. “We can play defense and we know we can hit. Once we glue it all together, we’ll be in good shape.”