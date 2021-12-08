Frank Wilson signed a four-year, $3.825 million contract to be the associate head football coach at LSU.
The base salary is $400,000 annually, with supplemental compensation of $500,000 annually through 2023 which will increase by $50,000 per year through 2025.
LSU is also paying Wilson a prorated amount for December 2021, which is about $75,000.
Wilson also has postseason incentive bonuses, including $15,000 for participating in the Southeastern Conference championship game or $25,000 if the team wins the SEC championship. He can receive up to $100,000 if LSU wins the national championship.
Wilson also receive a vehicle allowance of $800 per month and a relocation incentive of $25,000, as well as up to 60 days of temporary housing if needed. LSU will pay what is due to McNeese State for his voluntary termination either directly to the university or in reimbursement.