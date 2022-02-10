LOS ANGELES — Add yet another accolade to rookie Ja'Marr Chase's trophy case.
After a record-setting debut season with the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans native and LSU product won the Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, which was presented at the annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.
Chase, after being reunited with his former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, tallied 1,455 yards receiving on 81 receptions with 13 touchdowns in 2021. Through the three playoff games thus far, he's added 279 yards receiving on 20 catches with one touchdown.
Chase, a Rummel alumnus, set the Bengals' franchise record for single-season yards receiving, and his stat line was the 65th-best all-time for a receiver in terms of yardage.
For his efforts, Chase was selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter, but did not play in the game since the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. He has also won two other offensive rookie of the year accolades: the one bestowed by the Pro Football Writers of America and the one from Pepsi.
Chase was also named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week twice this past season, including in Week 17 against Kansas City when he tallied 266 yards receiving on 11 catches to break the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie.
Several with Louisiana ties have taken home either the offensive or defensive award from the Associated Press since the award's inception in 1967, with Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore winning for both sides of the ball in 2017.
The last LSU product to win the AP's rookie of the year award was receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. New Orleans native Marshall Faulk is also among the former recipients, winning the offensive trophy in 1994.