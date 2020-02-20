lsuindiana.021520 262.jpg
Buy Now

LSU’s starting pitcher Cole Henry (18), right, chats with catcher Saul Garza (13), left, as they leave the field at the end of the first inning of the Tigers' opeining night victory over Indiana on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU hosts Eastern Kentucky for a three-game series this weekend. Below is some key information about the first game.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Eastern Kentucky is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 3-2. Eastern Kentucky is 3-0.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 0 BB, 8 SO); EKU – Sr. LHP Brennan Kelly (0-0, 21.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 4 BB, 1 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will give four freshmen chances to prove themselves against Eastern Kentucky. Left fielder Wes Toups will receive his first career start, Alex Milazzo will catch two games and second baseman Cade Doughty and center fielder Maurice Hampton Jr. will continue to receive playing time. The four freshmen almost created a comeback in the ninth inning against Nicholls, and LSU needs position players to assert themselves as starters. The freshmen can this weekend.

***

Need tickets to the game? Try Ticketmaster:

Events at the PMAC | Alex Box Stadium | Tiger Stadium

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments