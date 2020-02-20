LSU hosts Eastern Kentucky for a three-game series this weekend. Below is some key information about the first game.
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Eastern Kentucky is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 3-2. Eastern Kentucky is 3-0.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 0 BB, 8 SO); EKU – Sr. LHP Brennan Kelly (0-0, 21.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 4 BB, 1 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will give four freshmen chances to prove themselves against Eastern Kentucky. Left fielder Wes Toups will receive his first career start, Alex Milazzo will catch two games and second baseman Cade Doughty and center fielder Maurice Hampton Jr. will continue to receive playing time. The four freshmen almost created a comeback in the ninth inning against Nicholls, and LSU needs position players to assert themselves as starters. The freshmen can this weekend.