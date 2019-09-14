As the second half began on Saturday night, LSU’s offense jogged back into Tiger Stadium locked in an unexpectedly tight game against Northwestern State. Though LSU had scored on almost every possession, its defense had struggled. Ten points separated the teams.

LSU needed to distance itself from the Demons. The No. 4 Tigers, who began the half on offense, wanted to score on their opening drive.

The first play of the half, quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 48-yard pass to Justin Jefferson, moving LSU a few yards outside Northwestern State’s red zone.

Three plays later, Burrow scored on a 5-yard run. The drive lasted one minute and 32 seconds. It took four plays.

The quick touchdown set the tone for the rest of the game. LSU dominated the second half, winning 65-14 — the most points it has scored in regulation since beating Arkansas State 70-14 in October 1991.

And though LSU’s defense leaked on Saturday night — Northwestern State had 200 total yards at halftime — the Tigers’ passing offense maintained their sizzling pace.

“Some teams really can't stop our passing game,” tight end Stephen Sullivan said. “So why not keep doing something they can't stop?”

LSU won on Burrow’s arm, and three games are enough to establish at least one trend: they will win or lose this season because of his ability to throw the football. They did it against Georgia Southern. They did it against Texas. And they continued to do it against Northwestern State.

"I know (running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire) won't like me saying this, but I want to throw the ball every time," Burrow said. "I think our protection is good enough, and our receivers are good enough that we can do that."

LSU has looked comfortable relying on Burrow’s arm. He has delivered. LSU scored on eight of its 10 possessions with Burrow at quarterback Saturday night, and one of those ended in Burrow taking a knee before halftime.

Through three games, Burrow has completed 83 percent of his passes (75 of 90) for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Over 1,000?" Jefferson said. "And this is the third game? We're definitely going to set records this year."

Though Burrow threw an interception before halftime, he helped silence any threat of an FCS upset. There was the opening drive of the third quarter. Then, Burrow threw a touchdown to wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who caught two against the Demons. The next drive, Burrow dropped a high, arcing throw into the arms of Jontre Kirklin, a 65-yard completion that set up a touchdown.

And while LSU struggled running the football — the Tigers averaged 3.48 yards per carry — the passing offense established itself as the team's strength.