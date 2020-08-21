The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a recommendation Friday that gives all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, regardless of how many games they play in the upcoming academic year, and attempts to play canceled fall championships next spring.

Athletes typically have five years to complete four seasons of eligibility, but the board extended eligibility clocks so players have another, full season of competition after conferences across the country postponed fall sports.

Athletes in football, soccer, volleyball and cross country — even if they participate in all their possible games — can play an additional season through a blanket waiver. Seniors returning for the 2021-22 academic year will not count against a team’s scholarship limit. Schools have the option to use the waiver.

“With this new rule, hopefully there are no implications on how many games you play,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “You can play all 11 and that's going to be very beneficial to our program.”

The board received recommendations from the NCAA Division I Council, which agreed Wednesday all fall-sport athletes should receive an extension of their eligibility. The council had previously said athletes who either opted out, or had their season ended abruptly by the coronavirus, should gain an extension of their eligibility period and an additional season of competition if they participated in 50% or fewer of the possible number of games in their sport.

The NCAA made a similar decision for spring-sport athletes who had their seasons cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the NCAA decided schools could self-apply the waiver, giving individual athletic departments the ability to grant their athletes an additional year. Some schools did not offer an extension, often citing financial reasons.

The board also decided Division I fall sports will try to play championships this spring, but "only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines." The NCAA canceled fall sports championships last week after nationwide participation fell below a 50% threshold.

The board will approve the format and size of postponed fall championships at a later date.

Last week, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the NCAA may have to shrink brackets and limit travel by holding games at predetermined sites, moving toward pseudo-bubble formats in certain sports. The board said the NCAA’s priority remains preserving winter- and spring-sport championships. Winter and spring championships were canceled earlier this year.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” acting board chair Denise Trauth, president of Texas State, said in a statement. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

Six leagues, including the Southeastern Conference, still intend to play most fall sports, though Conference USA moved soccer and volleyball to the spring. The league kept football scheduled for this fall, possibly setting up a scenario where FBS football becomes the only sport played this fall.

The highest tier of college football could remain intact because the NCAA has let individual conferences make their own decisions and it doesn’t control the College Football Playoff. The CFP has not decided if it will crown a national champion, even though two Power 5 conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, have canceled their fall seasons.

“If the board and management committee say we are having a CFP, we will be ready," CFP committee chair and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement last week.

As players make decisions about their participation this season, the board prohibited schools from requiring athletes to waive legal rights related to the coronavirus and said institutions cannot cancel or reduce scholarships if a player opts out of the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 concerns. Schools must also review insurance coverage for all athletes who compete this fall.

If every senior returns for an extra year, scholarship numbers in football could exceed 100 per team for the first time since the NCAA decreased limits in the late 1970s.

Currently, programs carry 85 scholarship players and up to 35 walk-ons. Beyond next season, underclassmen who extend their careers with the waiver will count against roster and scholarship limits, according To the Associated Press.

Granting another season of eligibility could affect teams for years, though not every player will receive an extra season. Coaches recruit with graduating classes in mind. Now a current freshman could play until 2025, creating a backlog of talent. College football teams will essentially have two freshmen classes next year.

“I know this, if we had every guy who could come back next year and did come back next year, we would have a really, really loaded group,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell told the AP.

Athletic departments that give players another season must figure out how to pay for extra scholarships, equipment, travel, meals, medical assistance and training at a time when budgets and programs are being slashed. Iowa, a Big Ten school, announced Friday it discontinued four sports: men's tennis, men's and women's swimming and diving and men's gymnastics.

Meanwhile, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward sent a letter to donors earlier this month that said the pandemic "will lead to unprecedented revenue losses in the tens of millions of dollars” for the athletic department. The school sought donations through a new, tax-deductible fund.

While schools will make their own choices about eligibility extension, LSU set a precedent for itself by offering all its spring-sport seniors another season of competition. LSU has 15 seniors on the football team this fall, and at least one seemed excited by the possibility of returning for another year.

When the council made its initial recommendation earlier this week, senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg posted a clip from "Wolf of Wall Street" on Twitter with the caption: “I’M NOT FRICKING LEAVING!”