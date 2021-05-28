The timing of it all. At first, the timing was what struck Chris McGhee as odd.

A reserve infielder and pinch runner on LSU’s 2009 national championship team, McGhee is more than a decade into his career as a financial advisor. He was in his office Friday morning when his phone started to buzz with multiple texts: His old coach, Paul Mainieri, was about to announce his retirement.

It was hardly a secret that Mainieri was giving serious thought to stepping down at the end of this, his 15th season at LSU.

It left McGhee, and so many others, with a big question: Why now?

Friday marked three days since Georgia had bounced the Tigers from the Southeastern Conference tournament — another sour note in a disappointing season, one that left LSU squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Regional bids and pairings won’t come out until Monday. It is uncertain whether Mainieri’s team will make the cut.

“It’s been rumored a little bit here, the possibility of Coach retiring,” McGhee said, “but I think there were still doubts that he would even step down. There was still a lot of back and forth. What happens if they win the regional, make a super regional and go on a run? Maybe you start thinking you can come back for another year and still do this.”

On Friday, once and for all, Mainieri squashed that idea. He said he had pondered this decision for months. He made his final decision this week, and he didn’t want to wait.

"I want to see the program continue to prosper and continue to get better,” Mainieri said. “I want the same thing for the next coach and for these kids that are in the program now."

Official word came a short time later. McGhee was at lunch with two old teammates, Buzzy Haydel and Michael Hollander, when they got an email from athletic director Scott Woodward, addressed to LSU baseball alumni.

It was all true: After 39 years, 1,501 victories and that '09 national title, Mainieri decided to step down at the end of this season.

Why didn’t he wait until then? Until the end?

At an emotional news conference Friday afternoon, Mainieri said a difficult, complex decision ultimately came down to one thing: He wants what’s best for LSU baseball.

And it’s better for Woodward, and for the LSU baseball program, to have more time to find his replacement.

“I wanted to go give Scott and his staff a chance to find my replacement in a timely fashion where the program could be strong for next year,” Mainieri said.

Until Friday, he had done his best to sidestep questions about his future, choosing instead to keep his focus on a team and a season that wasn’t turning out the way the Tigers hoped.

The more McGhee thought about it, the more it made sense.

“I think it’s probably also the right thing for this team — that maybe it might help them get into this tournament,” McGhee said, reflecting on a competitive fire that still burns within his former coach. “I think it’s crazy to think that wasn’t part of his thought process.”

One other thing: This move, at this point in time, will allow Woodward to start searching for Mainieri’s replacement now.

“I appreciate with a lot of compassion and empathy that Paul is hurting,” Woodward said. “He’s not feeling well. There’s a lot of stuff going on.”

By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Mainieri made a visit to Skip Bertman, the coach who turned LSU baseball into appointment viewing in the 1980s and ’90s, the holder of five national titles and the man who, as athletic director, lured Mainieri from Notre Dame in 2007.

By 11:30 a.m., Mainieri was addressing his team.

At 4:30 p.m., he spoke for more than an hour at what amounted to a farewell news conference. Overcome with emotion, he had to pause a half-dozen times to collect himself.

He has coached baseball for virtually his entire adult life. This decision was hard, Mainieri said. But it was the right thing to do.

“That’s just Coach,” McGhee said.“You’re gonna have an impossible time finding someone who doesn’t respect the way he treated us, and the way he ran his program.”