A look at Monday night's NCAA tournament second-round game between LSU, which advanced Saturday with a win over St. Bonaventure, while Michigan took care of Texas Southern to move on:
HOW THEY GOT HERE
LSU
The East region’s No. 8 seed advanced to the second round for the second consecutive NCAA tournament with a 76-61 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday. LSU’s up-tempo offense started slowly with just four points in the first nine minutes, but the Tigers’ defense kept them in the game until the shots finally began to fall. Will Wade’s team is playing with lots of confidence and enthusiasm since closing out February with a pair of road losses to Georgia and Arkansas. The rejuvenated Tigers have won five of their past six since then and were just one bounce of the ball away from winning all six of them after falling 80-79 to fifth-ranked Alabama in the SEC tournament final last Sunday.
Michigan
The matchup was set up about an hour after LSU finished off St. Bonaventure when No. 1 East seed Michigan cruised into the second round with an 82-66 win over Texas Southern. Ranked fourth in the final AP poll released last Monday, the Wolverines were the No. 4 national seed going into the tournament despite losing in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament to Ohio State 68-67 on March 13. Michigan, however, built its resume early in the season after being picked to finish sixth in the conference’s preseason poll. Under second-year coach Juwan Howard, the Wolverines won the league’s regular-season title which earned Howard the Henry Iba national coach of the year honor last week from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
NUMBER TO KNOW
LSU
16
Career double-doubles for Darius Days, who leads all SEC active players after getting 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win over St. Bonaventure.
Michigan
12
National ranking from 3-point range for the Wolverines, who have hit 38.5% (Baylor leads at 41.4%) in knocking down 190 of 494 attempts.
KEY TO THE GAME
There are three words Will Wade has burned into his players' minds: Rebounding, rebounding, and oh, did we mention rebounding? Five of Michigan’s top eight players stand 6 feet, 7 inches or taller, led by 7-foot-1, 255-pound center Hunter Dickinson, which will be a challenge. Dickinson, the Big Ten freshman of the year, is a force inside when he doesn’t get into foul trouble. But the Wolverines also have a 6-8 forward (Brandon Johns), a 6-9 guard (Franz Wagner) and a 6-10 reserve forward (Austin Davis). If LSU can’t get on the glass with these guys, it’ll be a long evening.
LINEUPS
LSU (19-9, 11-6 SEC)
Starting five
Pos. Player Ht. Cl. PPG RPG APG FG% FT%
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Jr. 15.6 3.5 3.9 46.2 84.5
G Cam Thomas 6-4 Fr. 22.8 3.4 1.5 40.5 87.8
G Aundre Hyatt 6-6 So. 4.3 3.1 0.4 45.1 73.7
F Trendon Watford 6-9 So. 16.5 7.5 3.0 48.4 66.7
F Darius Days 6-7 Jr. 11.8 8.0 0.7 52.4 69.4
Top reserves
F Josh LeBlanc 6-7 Jr. 3.3 4.5 0.6 67.9 28.6
F Mwani Wilkinson 6-5 Fr. 3.7 2.8 0.6 78.4 70.0
G Eric Gaines 6-2 Fr. 2.6 1.5 1.3 22.8 72.7
Michigan (21-4, 14-3 Big Ten)
Starting five
Pos. Player Ht. Cl. PPG RPG APG FG% FT%
G Mike Smith 5-11 Sr. 9.5 5.4 2.7 43.2 83.3
G Eli Brooks 6-1 Sr. 9.2 3.2 2.9 42.0 92.3
G Franz Wagner 6-9 So. 12.7 6.3 3.0 49.1 84.6
F Brandon Johns 6-8 Jr. 4.4 2.1 0.5 52.9 82.4
C Hunter Dickinson 7-1 Fr. 14.3 7.4 0.8 60.7 76.8
Top reserves
G Chaundee Brown 6-5 Sr. 7.4 2.9 0.6 46.0 60.9
F Austin Davis 6-10 Sr. 5.6 2.9 0.3 71.0 54.2
F Terrance Williams 6-7 Fr. 2.0 2.4 0.2 34.3 55.0
